Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Imperial Brands PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMB   GB0004544929

IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC

(IMB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/17 11:35:02 am
1590 GBX   -0.28%
02:14aIMPERIAL BRANDS  : first-half revenue rises
RE
02:03aIMPERIAL BRANDS  : Half Year Results Statement
PU
02:01aIMPERIAL BRANDS  : Earnings Flash (IMB.L) IMPERIAL BRANDS Reports Fiscal H1 EPS GBX190.90
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Imperial Brands : Half Year Results Statement

05/18/2021 | 02:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stefan Bomhard, Chief Executive

'We have made a good start in implementing our new strategy to transform Imperial and remain on track to meet full year expectations.

'In tobacco, we have put in place a clear market prioritisation to increase focus on our best opportunities for sustainable profit delivery. We have begun to stabilise the aggregate market share performance across our top five priority markets reflecting the changes we have made to tighten performance management and the good underlying momentum established over the past year. This is an encouraging start and one that I look forward to building on over time as we begin to step up investment in new strategic initiatives.

'Our NGP performance has improved, albeit against a weak comparator period. We have focused investment more tightly behind our NGP market strongholds and are on track to activate market trials in vapour and heated tobacco later this year. Our aim is to create a successful NGP business that meets consumer needs and, over time, can make a meaningful contribution to harm reduction.

'We have started to change our culture and ways of working, including developing a new market cluster structure to simplify the organisation and allocating resources more effectively. I have now assembled my new Executive Team with key external hires, who have the necessary skills and expertise to complement Imperial's existing tobacco experience. This has significantly strengthened the capabilities we need to support the successful delivery of the new strategy.

'All of this has been achieved against the background of the ongoing global pandemic and I would like to thank employees throughout the business for their hard work and willingness to embrace change.'

Disclaimer

Imperial Brands plc published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 06:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
02:14aIMPERIAL BRANDS  : first-half revenue rises
RE
02:03aIMPERIAL BRANDS  : Half Year Results Statement
PU
02:01aIMPERIAL BRANDS  : Earnings Flash (IMB.L) IMPERIAL BRANDS Reports Fiscal H1 EPS ..
MT
05/04UK stocks fall as bank stocks weigh; factory activity jumps
RE
04/30Europe's STOXX 600 marks third month of gains on earnings, recovery hopes
RE
04/30AstraZeneca lifts FTSE 100 from Barclays slump
RE
04/30Europe's STOXX 600 marks third month of gains on earnings, recovery hopes
RE
04/30AstraZeneca, Smurfit Kappa pull FTSE 100 higher; Darktrace soars on debut
RE
04/29IMPERIAL BRANDS  : provides an update on sale of its Worldwide Premium Cigar Bus..
PU
04/23IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC  : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 730 M 12 370 M 12 370 M
Net income 2021 1 554 M 2 202 M 2 202 M
Net Debt 2021 9 709 M 13 758 M 13 758 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,82x
Yield 2021 8,82%
Capitalization 14 909 M 21 050 M 21 126 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,82x
EV / Sales 2022 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 32 500
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
Duration : Period :
Imperial Brands PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 908,90 GBX
Last Close Price 1 590,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 82,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Bomhard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Oliver Reginald Tant Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Therese Marie Esperdy Non-Executive Chairman
Steven P. Stanbrook Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon Langelier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC3.55%21 050
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.17.83%152 035
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC4.01%91 008
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.18%42 668
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.1.10%859
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED-10.67%625