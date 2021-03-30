Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Imperial Brands PLC    IMB   GB0004544929

IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC

(IMB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Imperial Brands : Pre-close trading update

03/30/2021 | 02:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Good start to the year with trading in line with our expectations
  • Aggregate market share growth in top five priority markets
  • Increased investment in priority markets in line with the new strategy
  • Growth in Group operating profit driven by reduced NGP losses and higher Logistics profit
  • Full year constant currency guidance remains unchanged

Our business is performing well and we remain on track to deliver our full year results in line with the guidance we gave at our annual results in November last year with low-mid single digit organic adjusted operating profit growth at constant currency.

First half Group net revenue is expected to grow by at least 1 per cent on an organic, constant currency basis, driven by continued strong pricing in tobacco, as well as some benefit from growth in NGP revenues against a weak comparator period.

In tobacco, we have begun to achieve aggregate market share growth in our five priority markets with gains in US, UK and Spain more than offsetting declines in Germany and Australia. We are investing behind the operational levers outlined at our January 2021 Capital Markets Day in each of these priority markets to drive performance improvements over time. Overall tobacco volumes are in line with expectations although COVID-19 continues to affect consumer buying patterns across different channels and markets.

In NGP, our clear focus is to improve performance, returns and capabilities. Our preparations for market trials in vapour and heated tobacco later this year are on track.

First half Group adjusted organic operating profit growth is expected to be least mid-single digit at constant currency, benefiting primarily from significantly reduced losses in NGP and increased Logistics profit. Tobacco operating profit has been impacted by a lower duty windfall in Australia as previously guided and as we lap the impact of US trade inventories following the higher wholesaler purchases in March 2020 to meet COVID-19 pantry loading demand. Full year adjusted Group operating profit will reflect increased investment consistent with our strategic plans and is expected to be in line with our guidance for low-mid single digit organic growth at constant currency.

At current exchange rates, translation foreign exchange is expected to be broadly neutral on first half earnings per share and be a c. 2 per cent headwind to full year earnings per share. As previously announced, the adjusted tax rate is expected to increase this year to around 23 per cent.

Our 12-month rolling cash conversion remains strong. In line with previous guidance, the temporary Logista cash benefits in FY20 are expected to unwind resulting in full year adjusted operating cash conversion in the range of 75-80 per cent.

The interim results for the six months ended 31 March 2021 will be announced on 18 May 2021.

ENDS

Notes:

To aid comparison of performance between periods, the Group uses the term 'organic' to exclude the impact of the Premium Cigar divestment, which completed on 29 October 2020. The organic performance comparison excludes the contribution of the Premium Cigar business from both FY20 and FY21 results. The table below sets out the contribution of the Premium Cigar business to H1 2020 results:

Disclaimer

Imperial Brands plc published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 06:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
02:05aIMPERIAL BRANDS  : Pre-close trading update
PU
03/26IMPERIAL BRANDS  : Jefferies Downgrades Imperial Brands To Hold From Buy, Cuts P..
MT
03/19IMPERIAL BRANDS  : S&P Affirms Imperial Brands' BBB Rating on Improving Credit M..
MT
02/24IMPERIAL BRANDS  : Appointment of Chief Consumer Officer
PU
02/24IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC  : Nomination
CO
02/18IMPERIAL BRANDS  : Cigarette maker Imperial cuts CEO's pay package after investo..
RE
02/18IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/17BAT sees profit boost from e-cigs as more smokers switch
RE
02/17IMPERIAL BRANDS  : to Appoint New CFO in August
MT
02/17OLIVER TANT : Imperial Brands CFO Oliver Tant to Step Down
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 766 M 12 081 M 12 081 M
Net income 2021 1 593 M 2 195 M 2 195 M
Net Debt 2021 9 522 M 13 122 M 13 122 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,30x
Yield 2021 9,27%
Capitalization 14 173 M 19 534 M 19 532 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 32 500
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
Duration : Period :
Imperial Brands PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 916,95 GBX
Last Close Price 1 511,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 98,5%
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Bomhard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Oliver Reginald Tant Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Therese Marie Esperdy Non-Executive Chairman
Steven P. Stanbrook Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon Langelier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-1.56%18 497
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.9.90%136 557
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC4.38%84 888
SWEDISH MATCH AB5.02%12 026
PHILIP MORRIS CR A.S.4.81%1 923
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.17.30%1 008
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ