Imperial Brands PLC    IMB   GB0004544929

IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC

(IMB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 09/28 05:14:58 am
1392.25 GBX   -0.27%
04:50aIMPERIAL BRANDS : provides an update on sale of its Worldwide Premium Cigar Businesses
PU
09/21IMPERIAL BRANDS : Board Appointment
PU
09/04IMPERIAL BRANDS : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
Imperial Brands : provides an update on sale of its Worldwide Premium Cigar Businesses

09/28/2020 | 04:50am EDT

As previously announced in April, Imperial Brands plc ('Imperial') agreed the sale of its worldwide premium cigar businesses ('Premium Cigars') for a total consideration of €1,225 million, of which net cash proceeds of €1.1 billion will be used to reduce debt. Given the challenges caused by COVID, Imperial has agreed to complete both transactions on 29 October 2020, slightly delayed from the original timetable.

Gemstone Investment Holding Ltd and Allied Cigar Corporation, S.L. (the 'purchasers') have made a non-refundable down payment of €91.7 million to Imperial. In addition, the purchasers have agreed to pay a further non-refundable down payment of approximately €85 million to Imperial by 7 October.

Imperial has also agreed to provide a six-month vendor loan at completion of up to €250 million while the purchasers finalise long-term financing arrangements. All other terms remain in line with the announcement of 27 April.

ENDS

Disclaimer

Imperial Brands plc published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 08:49:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 8 796 M 11 238 M 11 238 M
Net income 2020 1 447 M 1 849 M 1 849 M
Net Debt 2020 10 997 M 14 050 M 14 050 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,58x
Yield 2020 9,63%
Capitalization 13 120 M 16 665 M 16 762 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,74x
EV / Sales 2021 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float 91,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1 989,39 GBX
Last Close Price 1 396,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 144%
Spread / Average Target 42,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Bomhard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Therese Marie Esperdy Chairman
Oliver Reginald Tant Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Steven P. Stanbrook Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon Langelier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-25.31%16 665
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-11.39%117 419
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-12.73%81 889
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-23.32%71 121
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-19.63%32 836
ITC LIMITED-28.17%28 530
