Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Imperial Brands PLC    IMB   GB0004544929

IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC

(IMB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Imperial Brands to focus on top five cigarette markets

01/27/2021 | 09:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Packs of Gauloises cigarettes are on display in a tobacco shop in Vienna, Austria

(Reuters) - Imperial Brands on Wednesday laid out a five-year plan under its new chief executive that will focus on the company's top five cigarette markets, invest in more high-growth areas for its next-generation products and build out its sales force.

The announcement is the culmination of a six-month review by Stefan Bomhard, who joined as CEO in July.

The maker of Kool and Winston cigarettes said it would focus its investments on cigarette markets in the United States, Germany, UK, Spain and Australia, which generate about 72% of group profits.

It also said it was resetting its next-generation products (NGP) strategy -- considered the next frontier for tobacco -- pouring money behind heated tobacco products in Europe and e-cigarettes in the United States.

Imperial has scaled down its aspirations for next generation products after missing several sales targets over the past five years. The company wrote down the value of that business by 124 million pounds last year after sales fell 27% in 2020.

"We will be more targeted in our investments," Bomhard said at its capital markets event, adding that growth would be driven by local consumer preferences and market data.

Bomhard has previously blamed underperformance in NGP on rolling out too many products too quickly without consumer insights and data being fully available.

He has since promised to turn around the struggling British company's performance, by bringing in new talent, changing incentive structures and culture and intensifying its focus on its top markets.

Shares of the FTSE-listed company, however, were down 5.2%, even as it kept its forecast for 2021 intact.

"We expect the new plan will deliver a gradually improving trajectory in net revenue over the five years with a compound annual growth rate of 1-2% from FY2020-2025," the company said.

Imperial will increase investments in areas, including sales and marketing, by about 50 million to 60 million pounds annually, which will be funded by cost savings, and therefore will not impact operating profit, at least for the first two years.

Imperial also said it expects to continue to raise its dividend annually and buy back shares after cutting down debt towards the lower end of its net debt to EBITDA target range of 2-2.5 times.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Keith Weir)

By Siddharth Cavale


© Reuters 2021
All news about IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
09:58aImperial Brands to focus on top five cigarette markets
RE
09:35aIMPERIAL BRANDS : Sets Strategy to Spur Profit, Grow Dividend Through to 2025 --..
DJ
08:44aIMPERIAL BRANDS : Sets Strategy to Spur Profit, Grow Dividend Through to 2025
DJ
08:06aIMPERIAL BRANDS : Our Transformation To Unlock Value
PU
01/19IMPERIAL BRANDS : Credit Suisse Trims Imperial Brand's Price Target, Keeps Outpe..
MT
01/08IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
01/04IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : Nomination
CO
2020IMPERIAL BRANDS : 08/12/2020
PU
2020British American Tobacco boosts revenue outlook for 2020
RE
2020IMPERIAL BRANDS : Board Appointment
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 845 M 12 108 M 12 108 M
Net income 2021 1 667 M 2 282 M 2 282 M
Net Debt 2021 9 579 M 13 114 M 13 114 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,24x
Yield 2021 8,65%
Capitalization 15 242 M 20 933 M 20 866 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,81x
EV / Sales 2022 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 32 500
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
Duration : Period :
Imperial Brands PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 972,42 GBX
Last Close Price 1 625,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Bomhard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Therese Marie Esperdy Chairman
Steven P. Stanbrook Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon Langelier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sue Michelle Clark Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC5.86%20 933
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.97%127 684
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC0.94%85 819
SWEDISH MATCH AB0.60%12 356
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.3.37%883
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED-5.20%658
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ