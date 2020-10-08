Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Imperial Brands PLC    IMB   GB0004544929

IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC

(IMB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

London stocks jump on BoE Governor comments; Oil stocks surge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 12:10pm EDT

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* Risk to Britain's economy on the downside- BoE Governor

* Government mulls fresh lockdowns in northern England

* Hargreaves Lansdown drops on weak outlook

* FTSE 100 up 0.5%, FTSE 250 gains 0.8%

Oct 8 (Reuters) - British shares rose on Thursday after the Bank of England Governor said he thought a post-Brexit trade deal was possible and hinted at additional stimulus as rising numbers of coronavirus cases lead to fresh restrictions.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday that risks to Britain's economy were "very much on the downside" and that the central bank was ready to use its policy firepower to limit the impact of a second wave of COVID-19 cases.

The blue-chip index rose 0.5% to close near a one-month high with oil stocks leading gains as crude prices jumped on hopes of some U.S. coronavirus relief aid.

The Governor also said that Britain and the European Union should be able to reach a trade deal.

The mid-cap index, considered a barometer for Brexit sentiment, rose to a two-month high and closed up 0.8%.

"With hopes of some support from the U.S. and with the pound going up, it has given the market an idea of some positive developments on the Brexit front, which also helped mid-caps gain as they are better geared towards Brexit news," said Chris Bailey, a strategist at Raymond James.

Gains were capped, however, by a government minister saying additional local COVID-19 restrictions for parts of northern England were being considered as the second wave of the novel coronavirus accelerates.

In an earnings-heavy day, Ladbrokes and bwin owner GVC Holdings pared early gains to close up 0.7% at a two-year high after it raised its outlook for annual core earnings on the back of a 12% rise in third quarter revenue.

British tobacco company Imperial Brands fell 0.3% after forecasting its full-year net revenue would be broadly flat and in line with market estimates.

Fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown dropped 4.7% after warning of weakening investor sentiment arising from COVID-19 and Brexit uncertainties. (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V, Kirsten Donovan)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.32% 0.90797 Delayed Quote.7.74%
GVC HOLDINGS PLC -0.14% 1050 Delayed Quote.18.92%
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC -4.63% 1514.5 Delayed Quote.-17.93%
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC -0.55% 1356 Delayed Quote.-27.05%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.28% 43.06 Delayed Quote.-36.48%
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL 1.28% 77.72 Delayed Quote.-16.06%
WTI 2.27% 40.909 Delayed Quote.-34.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
12:22pLondon stocks jump on BoE Governor comments; Oil stocks surge
RE
12:10pLondon stocks jump on BoE Governor comments; Oil stocks surge
RE
05:07aSMOKING FROM HOME : Imperial Brands sees revenue lift from pandemic
RE
03:20aIMPERIAL BRANDS : Trading Update
PU
02:34aIMPERIAL BRANDS : Sees Fiscal Year 2020 Net Revenue Broadly Flat Despite Coronav..
DJ
09/29Dutch competition watchdog fines four tobacco companies 82 million euros
RE
09/28IMPERIAL BRANDS : provides an update on sale of its Worldwide Premium Cigar Busi..
PU
09/21IMPERIAL BRANDS : Board Appointment
PU
09/04IMPERIAL BRANDS : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
MD
08/28California Lawmakers Approve Ban on Menthol Cigarettes -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 818 M 11 401 M 11 401 M
Net income 2020 1 445 M 1 868 M 1 868 M
Net Debt 2020 11 143 M 14 407 M 14 407 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,09x
Yield 2020 10,4%
Capitalization 12 814 M 16 555 M 16 568 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,72x
EV / Sales 2021 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
Duration : Period :
Imperial Brands PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1 991,92 GBX
Last Close Price 1 363,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 149%
Spread / Average Target 46,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Bomhard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Therese Marie Esperdy Chairman
Oliver Reginald Tant Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Steven P. Stanbrook Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon Langelier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-27.05%16 555
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.10%123 104
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-15.21%80 923
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-18.79%75 321
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-18.13%33 344
ITC LIMITED-28.69%28 453
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group