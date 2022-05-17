Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Imperial Brands PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMB   GB0004544929

IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC

(IMB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/17 03:07:06 am EDT
1774.50 GBX   +3.62%
05/16Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
05/12BEYOND CIGARETTES : Philip Morris lights up race with Swedish Match bid
RE
04/29Alexander Kobzev,Konstantin Ivanov, Sergey Bronetsky and Alexander Naumov completed it's acquisition of Russian business from Imperial Brands PLC
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marketmind: Apocalypse now?

05/17/2022 | 02:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey addresses the media on the Monetary Policy Report, in London

A look at the day ahead in markets from Dhara Ranasinghe.

Bank of England boss Andrew Bailey is sorry for an "apocalyptic" view of the world, saying that monetary policy faces its biggest test in 25 years with surging inflation exacerbated by war in Ukraine and China's COVID lockdowns.

Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell, who warned last week that taming inflation will "include some pain", and European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde speak later on Tuesday.

No wonder markets are so volatile -- swinging one way one minute on a view that surging inflation will bring aggressive rate hikes in major economies to swinging the other way the next on fears that all this inevitably raises recession risks.

A heavy hint from Australia's central bank that another rate hike is coming in June is lifting the Aussie dollar today.

But in general, it's that growing fear of recession risk - heightened by Monday's gloomy China data - that holds sway. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields are down almost 30 basis points from 3-1/2 year highs hit just over a week ago.

For now stocks markets are stable. Yet, first quarter euro zone GDP numbers, U.S. retail sales and industrial production data later pose a new test for fragile sentiment.

Economists polled by Reuters forecast retail sales rose 0.9% in April versus a 0.5% gain a month earlier.

Data out early on Tuesday shows Britain's unemployment rate fell to its lowest since 1974 at 3.7% in the first three months of this year, which could bring some comfort to policymakers.

Finally, while sentiment is largely risk off, commodity prices continue to surge -- wheat futures and other agricultural goods prices shot up on Monday. No doubt, there's no shortage of sources of angst right now.

U.S. retail sales

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Karin Strohecker)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.39% 0.70183 Delayed Quote.-4.31%
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC 0.32% 1712.5 Delayed Quote.5.94%
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC 1.78% 742 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -0.84% 63.56 Delayed Quote.-5.96%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 1.90% 119.68 Delayed Quote.6.95%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 6.02% 1177.5 End-of-day quote.35.42%
All news about IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
05/16Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
05/12BEYOND CIGARETTES : Philip Morris lights up race with Swedish Match bid
RE
04/29Alexander Kobzev,Konstantin Ivanov, Sergey Bronetsky and Alexander Naumov completed it'..
CI
04/28U.S. FDA pushes ahead with move to ban menthol cigarettes
RE
04/28Japan Tobacco considers sale of Russian operations
RE
04/20Imperial Brands to Divest Russian Business to Investors
MT
04/20Imperial Brands to Sell Russian Business to Investors; Expects GBP225 Million Write-Off
DJ
04/20IMPERIAL BRANDS : Russia Update
PU
04/20Alexander Kobzev,Konstantin Ivanov, Sergey Bronetsky and Alexander Naumov agreed to acq..
CI
04/13JPMorgan Keeps Imperial Brands At Overweight, Cuts PT
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 701 M 10 656 M 10 656 M
Net income 2022 1 824 M 2 234 M 2 234 M
Net Debt 2022 8 343 M 10 217 M 10 217 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,19x
Yield 2022 8,34%
Capitalization 16 046 M 19 651 M 19 651 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,80x
EV / Sales 2023 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 30 300
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
Duration : Period :
Imperial Brands PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1 712,50 GBX
Average target price 2 013,20 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Bomhard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lukas Jean-Baptiste Paravicini Chief Financial Officer & Director
Thérèse Marie Esperdy Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Langelier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sue Michelle Clark Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC5.94%19 651
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.9.93%161 878
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC25.44%95 076
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-58.74%12 532
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED0.27%763
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.-24.56%517