Imperial Brands PLC    IMB   GB0004544929

IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC

(IMB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 10/08 05:27:05 am
1369.5 GBX   +0.44%
05:07aSMOKING FROM HOME : Imperial Brands sees revenue lift from pandemic
RE
04:37aBritish midcaps hit near two-month high on upbeat Brexit views
RE
03:20aIMPERIAL BRANDS : Trading Update
PU
Smoking from home: Imperial Brands sees revenue lift from pandemic

10/08/2020
FILE PHOTO: An illustration picture shows discarded Gauloises cigarette butts in an ashtray in a coffee house in Vienna

LONDON (Reuters) - Demand for cigarettes has picked up in the COVID-19 pandemic, helped by a rise in home working that has given smokers more opportunities to light up, Imperial Brands said on Thursday.

The maker of Gauloises and West cigarettes nudged up its full-year revenue forecast.

A spokesman for the British firm said consumers appeared to be spending more on tobacco as they saved money in other areas, such as travel and holidays, while working from home meant many of them were not restricted by when they could smoke.

The news came as Ladbrokes and bwin owner GVC Holdings raised its annual earnings outlook, helped by a surge in online gaming, in another sign consumers are looking to escape the stresses of the pandemic.

Imperial said it expected full-year net revenue to be broadly flat, with a 1% increase in its tobacco business offsetting a 30% drop in its small "next generation products" business, which includes e-cigarettes.

The company said at its half-year results that it would reduce investment in next generation products, once considered the next frontier for the tobacco industry.

The revenue forecast is slightly above guidance provided at the half year and the first indication of performance under CEO Stefan Bomhard, who joined in July.

It is also above analysts' estimates, according to Jefferies analysts, who said the consensus was for a decline of 1.6% overall and 0.4% for tobacco.

Imperial's shares were up less than 1% in morning trading.

The company also noted shifts in demand between markets, with strength in key European countries and the United States, but weakness in traditional summer tourist destinations, as smokers stayed home.

Still, Imperial forecast earnings per share down around 6%, due to increasing its provisions as a result of COVID-19 uncertainties and pandemic-related manufacturing costs.

"We would suggest this is a positive print," Jefferies analysts said. "Focus will now shift into next year and whether it can maintain this momentum when dynamics start to change again post COVID (recession, travel opening up)."

Imperial will report full-year results on Nov. 17, when it will announce the date of a capital markets event in the first quarter of 2021.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)

By Martinne Geller

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GVC HOLDINGS PLC 3.42% 1089 Delayed Quote.18.92%
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC 0.62% 1372.5 Delayed Quote.-27.05%
Financials
Sales 2020 8 811 M 11 397 M 11 397 M
Net income 2020 1 447 M 1 872 M 1 872 M
Net Debt 2020 11 157 M 14 431 M 14 431 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,38x
Yield 2020 10,2%
Capitalization 12 814 M 16 555 M 16 575 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,72x
EV / Sales 2021 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
Duration : Period :
Imperial Brands PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1 991,92 GBX
Last Close Price 1 363,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 149%
Spread / Average Target 46,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Bomhard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Therese Marie Esperdy Chairman
Oliver Reginald Tant Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Steven P. Stanbrook Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon Langelier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-27.05%16 555
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.10%117 575
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-15.21%82 161
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-18.79%73 593
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-18.13%33 317
ITC LIMITED-28.52%28 481
