  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Imperial Brands PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMB   GB0004544929

IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC

(IMB)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03/22 06:30:36 am
1529 GBX   +2.48%
UK-listed tobacco firm Imperial Brands halts Russian operations

03/09/2022 | 05:52am EST
(Reuters) - Imperial Brands Plc has suspended all operations in Russia, following international sanctions against the country in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the maker of Winston cigarettes and Backwoods cigars said on Wednesday.

The London-listed company said it was halting production at its factory in Volgograd and all sales and marketing activities in the country.

"This decision comes amid a highly challenging environment in Russia as a result of international sanctions and consequential severe disruption," Imperial Brands said.

The British company, which has already suspended its operations in Ukraine, also said it will be supporting its Russian employees, who continue to be paid while operations are paused.

Russia and Ukraine together represented about 2% of the group's net revenue and 0.5% of adjusted operating profit in full year 2021.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC 2.08% 1521.5 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
PLC S.P.A. 7.08% 1.89 Delayed Quote.-15.14%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.32% 131 Delayed Quote.73.81%
Financials
Sales 2022 8 745 M 11 448 M 11 448 M
Net income 2022 2 045 M 2 677 M 2 677 M
Net Debt 2022 8 468 M 11 086 M 11 086 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,73x
Yield 2022 9,54%
Capitalization 13 980 M 18 302 M 18 302 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,57x
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 30 300
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
Duration : Period :
Imperial Brands PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1 492,00 GBX
Average target price 2 028,54 GBX
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Bomhard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lukas Jean-Baptiste Paravicini Chief Financial Officer & Director
Thérèse Marie Esperdy Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Langelier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sue Michelle Clark Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-7.70%18 302
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.89%145 637
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC8.98%89 049
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-47.92%15 909
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED-12.19%667
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.-17.76%559