Imperial Equities : 2022 – First Quarter Report

PRESIDENT'S REPORT

1st Quarter December 31, 2021

Report to Shareholders

What a difference a year makes. Last year, in the midst of the pandemic, we were waiting anxiously for vaccines, focused on supporting our tenants, managing new public health rules and hoping our economy could hold up under the added strain. Now, as we've turned the corner into 2022, drops in industrial vacancy rates, increasing valuations, challenges of inflation and supply chains under pressure from heightened demand for products are the new order of business. Change is our constant and always requires a careful hand but being able to focus on potential growth in a post-pandemic world is something we will happily embrace, no matter the new challenges it brings.

The First Quarter of our 24th year (Q1 2022) is one in which economic growth and optimism appear back on the horizon. We have no doubt that the strong management fundamentals that sustained us through several years of economic downturn and global health crisis will continue to be a touchstone for our Company as we consider how this new period will reshape our investment strategy. We are excited about how things have started to take shape.

Operationally, I am pleased with our Q1 2022 results and how we continue to adapt and pivot without missing a beat. Our results are a clear testament to the strength of our company both to manage challenges and to sustain a track record of stable, incremental growth. Two years after COVID shook our world, we are bigger, stronger and continuing to make prudent investments and deliver results. Results in Q1 2022 show this, with a more than 12 per cent increase in net income over Q1 2021 that reflects growing income from a growing portfolio.

We also continue to be extremely busy assessing our pipeline and key market trends, as well as laying the groundwork on our next investments, some of which we will be able to report on within our Q2 2022. For the first time since 2013, there is quite a lot of optimism in the regional marketplace, driven largely by oil prices that are higher than pre-pandemic levels. We are seeing transactions close at cap rates below 5% reflecting strong valuations and industrial vacancy rates are shrinking as quality space gets harder to find. Strong economic indicators and a low-vacancy industry market are good things for our Company as we seek to close off key lease transactions this year and we are optimistic that we will be successful in managing lease renewals and new leases very well. As an investor, a hotter market means careful assessment of opportunity - both in terms of additions and potential timely divestments.

We have also been active on the leasing front, ensuring our remaining available space is leased. Less than one per cent of our total leasable space was vacant as we entered this Q1, and all was filled or under contract by the end the Quarter. We're focused on forthcoming lease renewal and marketing of properties that may be required to ensure we retain this high lease rate.

On the development front there are several potential projects that may advance over the next two years. Our immediate attention is focused on our expansion in Fort McMurray, where we are undertaking a $9 million building expansion and new building construction on our Wajax site. The project will more than double the leasable square feet available on the 6-acre site. We have now completed design and engineering work and secured all necessary permits to proceed, and shovels will be in the ground during Q2 2022.