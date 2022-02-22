Imperial Equities : 2022 – First Quarter Report

Responsibility of management and the Board of Directors
04
Forward-looking information
04
Additional non-IFRS measures
04
Business overview
04
Strategic direction
05
Key performance drivers
06
Key performance indicators
07
Investment properties
08
Leasing activities
09
Financing
13
Mortgage maturities
14
Activity during the period
15
Performance results
15
Results of operations and cash flows
16
Changes in cash flows
18
Changes in financial position
18
Summary of consolidated quarterly results
21
Outstanding share data
22
Dividends
22
Related party transactions
23
Liquidity, capital resources, and solvency
24
Critical estimates of the current economic environment and outlook
25
Risks
25
Planned expenditures
28
Critical accounting estimates and changes in accounting policies
28
Measures not in accordance with international financial reporting standards
30
Disclosure controls and procedures
31
Off-balance sheet arrangements
31
Financial Statements
32
PRESIDENT'S REPORT
1st Quarter December 31, 2021
Report to Shareholders
What a difference a year makes. Last year, in the midst of the pandemic, we were waiting anxiously for vaccines, focused on supporting our tenants, managing new public health rules and hoping our economy could hold up under the added strain. Now, as we've turned the corner into 2022, drops in industrial vacancy rates, increasing valuations, challenges of inflation and supply chains under pressure from heightened demand for products are the new order of business. Change is our constant and always requires a careful hand but being able to focus on potential growth in a post-pandemic world is something we will happily embrace, no matter the new challenges it brings.
The First Quarter of our 24th year (Q1 2022) is one in which economic growth and optimism appear back on the horizon. We have no doubt that the strong management fundamentals that sustained us through several years of economic downturn and global health crisis will continue to be a touchstone for our Company as we consider how this new period will reshape our investment strategy. We are excited about how things have started to take shape.
Operationally, I am pleased with our Q1 2022 results and how we continue to adapt and pivot without missing a beat. Our results are a clear testament to the strength of our company both to manage challenges and to sustain a track record of stable, incremental growth. Two years after COVID shook our world, we are bigger, stronger and continuing to make prudent investments and deliver results. Results in Q1 2022 show this, with a more than 12 per cent increase in net income over Q1 2021 that reflects growing income from a growing portfolio.
We also continue to be extremely busy assessing our pipeline and key market trends, as well as laying the groundwork on our next investments, some of which we will be able to report on within our Q2 2022. For the first time since 2013, there is quite a lot of optimism in the regional marketplace, driven largely by oil prices that are higher than pre-pandemic levels. We are seeing transactions close at cap rates below 5% reflecting strong valuations and industrial vacancy rates are shrinking as quality space gets harder to find. Strong economic indicators and a low-vacancy industry market are good things for our Company as we seek to close off key lease transactions this year and we are optimistic that we will be successful in managing lease renewals and new leases very well. As an investor, a hotter market means careful assessment of opportunity - both in terms of additions and potential timely divestments.
We have also been active on the leasing front, ensuring our remaining available space is leased. Less than one per cent of our total leasable space was vacant as we entered this Q1, and all was filled or under contract by the end the Quarter. We're focused on forthcoming lease renewal and marketing of properties that may be required to ensure we retain this high lease rate.
On the development front there are several potential projects that may advance over the next two years. Our immediate attention is focused on our expansion in Fort McMurray, where we are undertaking a $9 million building expansion and new building construction on our Wajax site. The project will more than double the leasable square feet available on the 6-acre site. We have now completed design and engineering work and secured all necessary permits to proceed, and shovels will be in the ground during Q2 2022.
We have also undertaken some significant upgrades to our new property in Fort St. John, British Columbia. Prior to completing this purchase, we negotiated terms to manage some deferred maintenance and to bring this property up to our corporate standard. This work is substantially complete, with the balance to be completed in Q2 2022. While our Company is covering the costs of repairs up front, expenses will be amortized and fully recouped as additional rent, over the term of the Lease.
We've delivered a dividend again this quarter, now having paid out for five consecutive quarters. This consistency is important, knowing that we have a small stock pool and the ability to offer some certainty around dividends is attractive to our shareholders. We have every intention of continuing to offer dividends, as we understand that maintaining a strong portfolio that generates consistent returns is essential to our mandate as governors of this Company.
Finally, there is no question that we are on the cusp of a new interest rate environment. While the Bank of Canada held its rate at the end of January, it was clear that it now sees economic slack as absorbed and the Bank removed its exceptional forward guidance on its policy interest rate, meaning rate hikes are expected likely at the end of March, 2022. In the lead up to these changes, we have been focused on securing long-term financing from within an historically low interest rate environment. Over the past three quarters, we were able to lock in rates on more than $43.8 million in new financings at a weighted average of 2.69%, an achievement that will produce significant savings for our Company.
With historically low interest rates likely behind us, we will look at all options to secure the best financial terms for our company. Our strong relationship with our lenders is a great asset in this regard. As much as potential rate rises are a challenge, we are encouraged by the economic recovery overall. Canada's economy is projected to be robust and this is especially true in Alberta where oil prices have recovered so well. A strong economy is good news for our Company and its tenants. It holds much promise for us as we seek to lease any available space and make new investment decisions.
I am looking forward to discussing all matters as we meet, online, for our Annual General Meeting on March 16, 2022. This year, we will again be meeting through a virtual, Zoom platform, and I encourage all shareholders to take part. I always appreciate having the opportunity to interact directly with our shareholders, to report on the decisions Management and our Board makes for our Company and to hear your comments or questions at the meeting or anytime.
Sincerely,
Sine Chadi
Chief Executive Officer and
Chairman of the Board
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS
for the first quarter ending December 31, 2021
