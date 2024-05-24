the industrial market in our primary Greater Edmonton region is performing well, with a continued decline in vacancy rate which dropped to 4.4% in the first quarter of the year, down from 4.7% in Q4, 2023. While the market is tight, it isn't moving at a fast pace, with both slow deal activity and limited inventories reflect more of a holding pattern, then a volatile, fast-moving market. Still with overall trends towards positive absorption, the overall market vacancy, has for the first time, dropped to pre- pandemic levels.

At the end of our Q2, our occupancy rate is reported at 90.3%, with more than half of this attributable to the 58,393 square foot property held for sale. The adjusted occupancy rate, removing the impact of that property, would be 95.2% which is in line with our Company's historic average. We currently have two vacancies, but the most notable is a 43,396 square foot building in Red Deer, Alberta which became vacant during the quarter, and which we are currently presenting to the market for either lease or sale opportunities.

On the cost side, our current spending requirements on property maintenance have slowed somewhat with the completion of some major projects in 2023 and has reduced this quarter as expected, resulting in a reduction in non-recoverable expenses. Still, the weighted average of interest rates on our mortgages has continue to grow quarter over quarter and has now reached a rate of 4.04% overall, up from 3.73% at September 30, 2023, or $231,121 more in financing costs over this same period last year. Mortgage renewals during the period showed increases of 1.63% over their prior interest rates, which shows that despite indications of some interest rate stability, we have not yet fully absorbed the cost increases expected with mortgage renewals.

We also continue to adjust our overall valuations to reflect fair market value on an ongoing basis. Adjustments were made related to the two parcels of land held for sale to bring the fair value in line with the offers to purchase. For the property that was vacated during this Q2, we've acknowledged new market conditions which would lead us to anticipate lower operating revenue in the future, resulting in an additional valuation adjustment.

In Q2, Company adjusted valuations resulted in a valuation loss of our investment properties recorded in the period. This valuation loss and the reclassification of investment properties now held for sale have resulted in a reduction