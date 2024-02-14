Imperial Equities Inc. reported earnings results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 4.95 million compared to CAD 4.66 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 1.54 million compared to net income of CAD 3.08 million a year ago.

Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.16 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.33 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.16 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.33 a year ago.