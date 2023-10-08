Contents

Corporate Information

02

Vision & Mission Statement

03

Notice of the Annual General Meeting

04

Chairman's Review

09

Directors' Report to the Members

10

Statement of Compliance with Code of Corporate Governance

12

Independent Auditors' Review Report of Imperial Limited Review Report on Statement of

Compliance contained in Listed Companies (Code of corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019

13

Independent Auditors' Review Report to the members of Imperial Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

14

Statement of Financial Position

19

Statement of Profit or Loss

20

Statement of Comprehensive Income

21

Statement of Cash Flows

22

Statement of Changes in Equity

23

Notes to the Financial Statements

24

Financial Highlights

48

Pattern of Shareholding

49

52

Form of Proxy

53

55

Annual Report 2023

Corporate Information

Board of Directors

Mr. Waqar Ibn Zahoor Bandey

- Chairman

Mr. Naveed M. Sheikh

- Director/CEO

Mr. Muhammad Tariq

- Director

Mr. Ibrahim Naveed Sheikh

- Director

Mr. Shahzad Ullah Khan

- Director

Mr. Najam Faiz

- Director

Mrs. Fakhra Chaudhry

- Director

Audit Committee

Mr. Najam Faiz

- Chairman

Mr. Muhammad Tariq

- Member

Mr. Shahzad Ullah Khan

- Member

HR & Remuneration

Mr. Muhmmad Tariq

- Chairman

Committee

Mr. Ibrahim Naveed Sheikh

- Member

Mr. Shahzad ullah Khan

- Member

Chief Financial Officer

Miss. Hina Mustafa

Head of Internal Audit

Mr. Adnan Ahmad

Company Secretary

Mr. Mubashhar Asif

Financial Institutions

Soneri Bank Limited

The Bank of Khyber

Habib Bank Limited

HBL Microfinance Bank Limited

U Microfinance Bank Limited

Auditors

Ilyas Saeed & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Legal Advisors

Mrs. Aniqua Sheikh

Advocate

Registered Office

Ismail Aiwan-e-Science Building,

205 Ferozepur Road Lahore-54600

Ph # + 92 (042) 3575-8970

+ 92 (042) 3575-1308

Fax # + 92 (042) 3576-3247

Shares Registrar

Hameed Majeed Associates (Pvt) Limited

H.M. House, 7-Bank Square, Lahore.

Ph # + 92 (042) 3723-5081-2

Fax # + 92 (042) 3735-8817

Production Facilities

Hydroponic Project

Village Shori Manika

Tehsil Pindi Bhattian, District Hafizabad

Assets Classified held for Sale

Karmanwala, Tehsil Phalia

Distt. Mandi Bahauddin

Ph # + 92 (546) 541-151/54

Fax # + 92 (546) 541-162

Annual Report 2023 | 02

Vision Statement

To exploit our company's potential by diversifying into the entire range of financial and consumer products

Mission Statement

To exceed our customers' expectations in quality and delivery on one hand and maximize profit for the stakeholders of our company on the other hand by continuous cost reduction through identifying and deploying latest technologies in process and monitoring control systems

03 | Annual Report 2023

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the 17th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Imperial Limited will be held on Saturday the October 28, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Registered Office of the Company situated at Ismail Aiwan-e-Science Building, 205 Ferozepur Road, Lahore to transact the following business:

Ordinary Business

  1. To confirm the minutes of last Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 31, 2022.
  2. To receive, consider and adopt the Annual Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2023 together with the Directors' and Auditors' Reports thereon.
  3. To appoint Auditors for the financial year 2023-2024 and to fix their remuneration.

Special Business

4. To approve transmission of Annual Audited Financial Statements to the Company's Shareholders through QR enabled code and weblink as allowed by the SECP via S.R.O. No. 389(I)/2023 dated March 21, 2023 and to consider and if deemed fit pass the following special resolution.

RESOLVED that the approval be and is hereby accorded and the Company is authorized to circulate the annual financial statements to shareholder through Quick Response (QR) enabled code and web-link instead of sending these through CD/DVD/USB, subject to the requirements of Notification No. S. R.O 389(1)/2023 of the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan dated March 21, 2023".

5. To consider and approve the proposal regarding sale of freehold land, buildings on freehold land, plant and machinery and other assets of the Company located at Karmanwala, Tehsil Phalia, District Mandi Bahauddin by passing following resolution(s) as ordinary resolution(s) with or without any modification, addition or deletion in terms of Section 183(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2017:

RESOLVED that the consent of shareholders be and is hereby accorded to the disposal and sale of Company's assets located at Karmanwala, Tehsil Phalia, District Mandi Bahauddin comprised of Freehold Land, Buildings on Freehold Land, Plant and Machinery, Furniture & Fixture, Equipment and other assets ("the Assets").

RESOLVED FURTHER that, as part and parcel of the foregoing consent, Board of Directors be and are hereby authorized and empowered for the Assets Sale. The Board may delegate its powers to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) or any other person on such terms and conditions they deem fit, to act on behalf of the Company in doing and performing all acts, matters, things and deeds

to implement and / or give effect to the asset sale and the

transaction contemplated by it, which shall

include, but not be limited

to:

a) conducting negotiations, obtaining quotations etc, with

interested parties in such manner and on

such terms and conditions

as are in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders and which secure the best available market price for the assets;

  1. selling the Assets to any individual, firm / partnership, bank or private / public limited company or organization or to any other person and, for that purpose, negotiating with financial institution for vacation of lien/charges against assets if any, entering into agreement to sell, sale deed or any other agreement with the buyer(s) or any other person, receiving of sale consideration, executing, preparing and signing any sale deed, conveyance deed and / or transfer documents in favor of the buyer(s) or another person to effect the asset sale in favor of the buyer(s) or any other person by representing the same before all parties & authorities concerned and admitting execution thereof;
  2. representing before the Sub-Registrar or any other Competent Authority and getting any sale deed or other documents registered and collecting consideration amount in respect of the Assets sale, and
  3. generally performing and executing in respect of the assets all lawful deeds, agreements, acts and things as they may think fit and proper in order to implement and complete the Assets sale.

FURTHER RESOLVED that the Company be and is hereby authorized to take all actions incidental or ancillary thereto with regard to Assets sale.

FURTHER RESOLVED that the Board be and is hereby empowered to agree upon modification in these resolutions that may be directed / required by the SECP without the need of any other further approval of the shareholders.

FURTHER RESOLVED that certified copies of this resolution as present form or modified by CEO/Company Secretary be communicated to the concerned authorities and shall remain in force until notice in writing to the contrary be given.

6. Any other business with permission of the Chair.

The statement under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2017 pertaining to Special Businesses is annexed with this Notice.

By Order of the Board of Directors

Company Secretary

Lahore

October 05, 2023

Annual Report 2023 | 04

