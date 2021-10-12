Imperial Logistics : 2021 GRI content index - PDF 145KB
Imperial ESG report 2021 - GRI content index
2021 GRI content index
1
Imperial's ESG report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, at a core application
level.
Generic indicators
GRI
Core
Disclosure
Disclosure
Disclosure references
Standard
Disclosure and explanatory notes
title
indicators
number
title
(website sections)
Organisational profile
General 2016
Core
102-1
Name of the
Imperial Logistics Limited
organisation
General 2016
Core
102-2
Activities, brands,
Integrated report
products and
• Our business (page 10)
services
• Solutions performance
(Market Access and
Logistics) (page 88)
ESG report
• Our business (page 8)
General 2016
Core
102-3
Location of
Imperial Logistics Place
headquarters
79 Boeing Road East
Bedfordview
2008
South Africa
General 2016
Core
102-4
Location of
25 countries
Integrated report
operations
• Our business (page 10)
ESG report
• Our business (page 8)
General 2016
Core
102-5
Ownership and
Shareholder report
legal form
• Shareholder analysis
(page 44)
General 2016
Core
102-6
Markets served
Integrated report
• Our business (page 10)
• Solutions performance
(Market Access and
Logistics) (page 88)
ESG report
• Our business (page 8)
General 2016
Core
102-7
Scale of the
25 432 employees at end June
Integrated report
organisation
2021 with 51% based in South
• Our business (page 10)
Africa, including those working for
• Group chief financial
the Market Access division.
officer's review
Operating in 25 countries.
(page 55)
• People review (page 60)
Total assets: R30 329 million.
ESG report
• Our business (page 8)
• Social - workforce
(page 48)
• Indicator report
(pages 121 and 122)
Imperial ESG report 2021 - GRI content index
2021 GRI content index
continued
2
GRI
Core
Disclosure
Disclosure
Disclosure references
Standard
Disclosure and explanatory notes
title
indicators
number
title
(website sections)
General 2016
Core
102-8
Information on
Permanent employees are
ESG report
employees and
reported by occupational level,
• Social - workforce
other workers
gender and race for the workforce
(page 63)
based in South Africa which makes
• Indicator report
up 51% of the total workforce.
(pages 121 and 122)
Female representation is covered
at a group level.
The number of non-permanent,
part-time and fixed-term contract
employees is low and not
considered material. If contract
workers are used in South Africa,
they are generally sourced from
labour brokers. There are no
material seasonal variations in
employee numbers.
General 2016
Core
102-9
Supply chain
Procurement is undertaken by
Shareholder report
each business and information
• Value-added statement
relating to the total number of
(page 47)
suppliers is not collated at a group
ESG report
level. Given the complex nature
of our supply chains, it will be
• Social - community
challenging to put such systems
chapter (page 78)
in place.
R35 775 million paid to suppliers
for materials and services
General 2016
Core
102-10
Significant
There were no significant changes
Integrated report
changes to the
to the group's organisational
• Chairman's letter to
organisation and
structure nor supply chain in
stakeholders (page 6)
its supply chain
F2021. Where it makes sense to
• Group chief executive
do so, the group continues to
officer's review
drive its asset-right strategy, which
(page 50)
requires a balance between the
use of our own fleet and transport
service providers. At publication,
the shareholders of Imperial
had approved the proposed
acquisition of Imperial
by DP World.
General 2016
Core
102-11
Precautionary
ESG report
Principle or
• Environmental chapter
approach
(page 26)
From October 2021,
the group's latest CDP
submission can be
found at
https://www.
imperiallogistics.com/esg-
reporting.php.
General 2016
Core
102-12
External initiatives
ESG report
• Governance chapter
(page 105)
General 2016
Core
102-13
Membership of
ESG report
associations
• Environment chapter
(page 29)
• Social - community
chapter (page 74)
• Governance chapter
(page 104)
Imperial ESG report 2021 - GRI content index
2021 GRI content index
continued
3
GRI
Core
Disclosure
Disclosure
Disclosure references
Standard
Disclosure and explanatory notes
title
indicators
number
title
(website sections)
Strategy
General 2016
Core
102-14
Statement from
Integrated report
senior decision-
• Chairman's letter to
maker
stakeholders (page 6)
• Group chief executive
officer's review (page 50)
• Our governance - social,
ethics and sustainability
(SES) committee
(page 22)
ESG report
• Letter from the SES
committee chairman
(page 12)
General 2016
102-15
Key impacts, risks,
Integrated report
and opportunities
• Our context (page 24)
• Our risks and
opportunities (page 44)
ESG report
• Our ESG operating
context, risks and
opportunities (page 14)
Shareholder report
• Corporate governance
report (page 5)
Ethics and integrity
General 2016
Core
102-16
Values, principles,
Integrated report
standards,
• Our purpose (page 8)
and norms of
• ESG review (page 86)
behaviour
ESG report
• Our purpose (page 6)
• Letter from the SES
committee chairman
(page 12)
• Governance chapter
(pages 96, 99 and 106)
Shareholder report
• Corporate governance
report (page 12, 13
and 14)
The group's policies and
code of conduct can be
found at
https://www.
imperiallogistics.com/
policies.php.
General 2016
102-17
Mechanisms
ESG report
for advice and
• Ensure ethical and
concerns about
compliant business
ethics
conduct (page 106)
Shareholder report
• Corporate governance
report (page 12 and 14)
Imperial ESG report 2021 - GRI content index
2021 GRI content index
continued
4
GRI
Core
Disclosure
Disclosure
Disclosure references
Standard
Disclosure and explanatory notes
title
indicators
number
title
(website sections)
Governance
General 2016
Core
102-18
Governance
Integrated report
structure
• Our governance
(page 16)
ESG report
• Governance chapter
(page 96)
General 2016
102-19
Delegating
Integrated report
authority
• Our governance
(page 18)
ESG report
• Governance of
ethics, social and
environmental impacts
(page 99)
Shareholder report
• Corporate governance
report (page 3 and 8)
General 2016
102-20
Executive-level
Integrated report
responsibility
• Our leadership
for economic,
(page 14)
environmental,
ESG report
and social topics
• Governance of
ethics, social and
environmental impacts
(page 99)
General 2016
102-21
Consulting
ESG report
stakeholders
• Our key stakeholders
on economic,
(page 19)
environmental,
• Environment chapter
and social topics
(page 29)
• Social - workforce
chapter (page 50)
• Social - community
chapter (page 74)
• Governance chapter
(page 104)
General 2016
102-22
Composition
There is no stakeholder
Integrated report
of the highest
representation on the board of
• Our leadership
governance
directors.
(page 12)
body and its
• Our governance
committees
(page 17)
ESG report
• Diversity and inclusion
(page 63)
Shareholder report
• Corporate governance
report (page 3, 4 and 6)
General 2016
102-23
Chair of
Integrated report
the highest
• Our governance
governance body
(page 16 and 17)
Shareholder report
• Corporate governance
report (page 3)
Imperial ESG report 2021 - GRI content index
2021 GRI content index
continued
5
GRI
Core
Disclosure
Disclosure
Disclosure references
Standard
Disclosure and explanatory notes
title
indicators
number
title
(website sections)
General 2016
102-24
Nominating
Integrated report
and selecting
• Our governance
the highest
(page 17)
governance body
Shareholder report
• Corporate governance
report (page 3)
General 2016
102-25
Conflicts of
Integrated report
interest
• Our governance
(page 17)
Shareholder report
• Corporate governance
report (page 4 and 13)
General 2016
102-26
Role of highest
Integrated report
governance body
• Our governance
in setting purpose,
(page 17)
values, and
Shareholder report
strategy
• Corporate governance
report (page 3)
General 2016
102-28
Evaluating
Integrated report
the highest
• Our governance
governance
(page 18)
body's
Shareholder report
performance
• Corporate governance
report (page 4)
General 2016
102-29
Identifying
ESG report
and managing
• Integrate ESG into
economic,
governance and risk
environmental,
management processes
and social impacts
(page 108)
General 2016
102-30
Effectiveness of
Integrated report
risk management
• Our risks and
processes
opportunities (page 44)
Shareholder report
• Corporate governance
report (page 14)
General 2016
102-31
Review of
ESG report
economic,
• Governance of
environmental,
ethics, social and
and social topics
environmental impacts
(page 99)
General 2016
102-32
Highest
ESG report
governance
• Our reporting (page 2)
body's role in
sustainability
reporting
General 2016
102-33
Communicating
ESG report
critical concerns
• Governance of
ethics, social and
environmental impacts
(page 99)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Imperial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 10:41:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about IMPERIAL LOGISTICS LIMITED
Sales 2022
55 978 M
3 717 M
3 717 M
Net income 2022
885 M
58,8 M
58,8 M
Net Debt 2022
6 449 M
428 M
428 M
P/E ratio 2022
13,2x
Yield 2022
3,44%
Capitalization
12 042 M
805 M
800 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,33x
EV / Sales 2023
0,30x
Nbr of Employees
25 000
Free-Float
67,3%
Chart IMPERIAL LOGISTICS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends IMPERIAL LOGISTICS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
62,88 ZAR
Average target price
65,75 ZAR
Spread / Average Target
4,56%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.