  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Imperial Logistics Limited
  News
  Summary
    IPL   ZAE000067211

IMPERIAL LOGISTICS LIMITED

(IPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 10/11
62.88 ZAR   +0.13%
06:42aIMPERIAL LOGISTICS : 2021 GRI content index - PDF 145KB
PU
10/06IMPERIAL LOGISTICS : GRI content index - PDF 145KB
PU
10/04IMPERIAL LOGISTICS : makes strategic investment in Vicore Health
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Imperial Logistics : 2021 GRI content index - PDF 145KB

10/12/2021 | 06:42am EDT
Imperial ESG report 2021 - GRI content index

2021 GRI content index

1

Imperial's ESG report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, at a core application

level.

Generic indicators

GRI

Core

Disclosure

Disclosure

Disclosure references

Standard

Disclosure and explanatory notes

title

indicators

number

title

(website sections)

Organisational profile

General 2016

Core

102-1

Name of the

Imperial Logistics Limited

organisation

General 2016

Core

102-2

Activities, brands,

Integrated report

products and

• Our business (page 10)

services

• Solutions performance

(Market Access and

Logistics) (page 88)

ESG report

• Our business (page 8)

General 2016

Core

102-3

Location of

Imperial Logistics Place

headquarters

79 Boeing Road East

Bedfordview

2008

South Africa

General 2016

Core

102-4

Location of

25 countries

Integrated report

operations

• Our business (page 10)

ESG report

• Our business (page 8)

General 2016

Core

102-5

Ownership and

Shareholder report

legal form

• Shareholder analysis

(page 44)

General 2016

Core

102-6

Markets served

Integrated report

• Our business (page 10)

• Solutions performance

(Market Access and

Logistics) (page 88)

ESG report

• Our business (page 8)

General 2016

Core

102-7

Scale of the

25 432 employees at end June

Integrated report

organisation

2021 with 51% based in South

• Our business (page 10)

Africa, including those working for

• Group chief financial

the Market Access division.

officer's review

Operating in 25 countries.

(page 55)

• People review (page 60)

Total assets: R30 329 million.

ESG report

• Our business (page 8)

• Social - workforce

(page 48)

• Indicator report

(pages 121 and 122)

Imperial ESG report 2021 - GRI content index

2021 GRI content index continued

2

GRI

Core

Disclosure

Disclosure

Disclosure references

Standard

Disclosure and explanatory notes

title

indicators

number

title

(website sections)

General 2016

Core

102-8

Information on

Permanent employees are

ESG report

employees and

reported by occupational level,

• Social - workforce

other workers

gender and race for the workforce

(page 63)

based in South Africa which makes

• Indicator report

up 51% of the total workforce.

(pages 121 and 122)

Female representation is covered

at a group level.

The number of non-permanent,

part-time and fixed-term contract

employees is low and not

considered material. If contract

workers are used in South Africa,

they are generally sourced from

labour brokers. There are no

material seasonal variations in

employee numbers.

General 2016

Core

102-9

Supply chain

Procurement is undertaken by

Shareholder report

each business and information

• Value-added statement

relating to the total number of

(page 47)

suppliers is not collated at a group

ESG report

level. Given the complex nature

of our supply chains, it will be

• Social - community

challenging to put such systems

chapter (page 78)

in place.

R35 775 million paid to suppliers

for materials and services

General 2016

Core

102-10

Significant

There were no significant changes

Integrated report

changes to the

to the group's organisational

• Chairman's letter to

organisation and

structure nor supply chain in

stakeholders (page 6)

its supply chain

F2021. Where it makes sense to

• Group chief executive

do so, the group continues to

officer's review

drive its asset-right strategy, which

(page 50)

requires a balance between the

use of our own fleet and transport

service providers. At publication,

the shareholders of Imperial

had approved the proposed

acquisition of Imperial

by DP World.

General 2016

Core

102-11

Precautionary

ESG report

Principle or

• Environmental chapter

approach

(page 26)

From October 2021,

the group's latest CDP

submission can be

found at https://www.

imperiallogistics.com/esg-

reporting.php.

General 2016

Core

102-12

External initiatives

ESG report

• Governance chapter

(page 105)

General 2016

Core

102-13

Membership of

ESG report

associations

• Environment chapter

(page 29)

• Social - community

chapter (page 74)

• Governance chapter

(page 104)

Imperial ESG report 2021 - GRI content index

2021 GRI content index continued

3

GRI

Core

Disclosure

Disclosure

Disclosure references

Standard

Disclosure and explanatory notes

title

indicators

number

title

(website sections)

Strategy

General 2016

Core

102-14

Statement from

Integrated report

senior decision-

• Chairman's letter to

maker

stakeholders (page 6)

• Group chief executive

officer's review (page 50)

• Our governance - social,

ethics and sustainability

(SES) committee

(page 22)

ESG report

• Letter from the SES

committee chairman

(page 12)

General 2016

102-15

Key impacts, risks,

Integrated report

and opportunities

• Our context (page 24)

• Our risks and

opportunities (page 44)

ESG report

• Our ESG operating

context, risks and

opportunities (page 14)

Shareholder report

• Corporate governance

report (page 5)

Ethics and integrity

General 2016

Core

102-16

Values, principles,

Integrated report

standards,

• Our purpose (page 8)

and norms of

• ESG review (page 86)

behaviour

ESG report

• Our purpose (page 6)

• Letter from the SES

committee chairman

(page 12)

• Governance chapter

(pages 96, 99 and 106)

Shareholder report

• Corporate governance

report (page 12, 13

and 14)

The group's policies and

code of conduct can be

found at https://www.

imperiallogistics.com/

policies.php.

General 2016

102-17

Mechanisms

ESG report

for advice and

• Ensure ethical and

concerns about

compliant business

ethics

conduct (page 106)

Shareholder report

• Corporate governance

report (page 12 and 14)

Imperial ESG report 2021 - GRI content index

2021 GRI content index continued

4

GRI

Core

Disclosure

Disclosure

Disclosure references

Standard

Disclosure and explanatory notes

title

indicators

number

title

(website sections)

Governance

General 2016

Core

102-18

Governance

Integrated report

structure

• Our governance

(page 16)

ESG report

• Governance chapter

(page 96)

General 2016

102-19

Delegating

Integrated report

authority

• Our governance

(page 18)

ESG report

• Governance of

ethics, social and

environmental impacts

(page 99)

Shareholder report

• Corporate governance

report (page 3 and 8)

General 2016

102-20

Executive-level

Integrated report

responsibility

• Our leadership

for economic,

(page 14)

environmental,

ESG report

and social topics

• Governance of

ethics, social and

environmental impacts

(page 99)

General 2016

102-21

Consulting

ESG report

stakeholders

• Our key stakeholders

on economic,

(page 19)

environmental,

• Environment chapter

and social topics

(page 29)

• Social - workforce

chapter (page 50)

• Social - community

chapter (page 74)

• Governance chapter

(page 104)

General 2016

102-22

Composition

There is no stakeholder

Integrated report

of the highest

representation on the board of

• Our leadership

governance

directors.

(page 12)

body and its

• Our governance

committees

(page 17)

ESG report

• Diversity and inclusion

(page 63)

Shareholder report

• Corporate governance

report (page 3, 4 and 6)

General 2016

102-23

Chair of

Integrated report

the highest

• Our governance

governance body

(page 16 and 17)

Shareholder report

• Corporate governance

report (page 3)

Imperial ESG report 2021 - GRI content index

2021 GRI content index continued

5

GRI

Core

Disclosure

Disclosure

Disclosure references

Standard

Disclosure and explanatory notes

title

indicators

number

title

(website sections)

General 2016

102-24

Nominating

Integrated report

and selecting

• Our governance

the highest

(page 17)

governance body

Shareholder report

• Corporate governance

report (page 3)

General 2016

102-25

Conflicts of

Integrated report

interest

• Our governance

(page 17)

Shareholder report

• Corporate governance

report (page 4 and 13)

General 2016

102-26

Role of highest

Integrated report

governance body

• Our governance

in setting purpose,

(page 17)

values, and

Shareholder report

strategy

• Corporate governance

report (page 3)

General 2016

102-28

Evaluating

Integrated report

the highest

• Our governance

governance

(page 18)

body's

Shareholder report

performance

• Corporate governance

report (page 4)

General 2016

102-29

Identifying

ESG report

and managing

• Integrate ESG into

economic,

governance and risk

environmental,

management processes

and social impacts

(page 108)

General 2016

102-30

Effectiveness of

Integrated report

risk management

• Our risks and

processes

opportunities (page 44)

Shareholder report

• Corporate governance

report (page 14)

General 2016

102-31

Review of

ESG report

economic,

• Governance of

environmental,

ethics, social and

and social topics

environmental impacts

(page 99)

General 2016

102-32

Highest

ESG report

governance

• Our reporting (page 2)

body's role in

sustainability

reporting

General 2016

102-33

Communicating

ESG report

critical concerns

• Governance of

ethics, social and

environmental impacts

(page 99)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Imperial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 10:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
