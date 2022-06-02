Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Imperial Logistics Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPL   ZAE000067211

IMPERIAL LOGISTICS LIMITED

(IPL)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  03-07
65.95 ZAR   +0.23%
11:52aIMPERIAL LOGISTICS : Partners with Accenture to Transform Supply Chain Operations
PU
05/15Imperial Logistics to Seek Acquisitions
CI
04/13IMPERIAL LOGISTICS : drives road safety on national routes in South Africa during Easter
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Imperial Logistics : Partners with Accenture to Transform Supply Chain Operations

06/02/2022 | 11:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Imperial Partners with Accenture to Transform Supply Chain Operations
2 June 2022

Imperial has extensive logistics capabilities in Africa. More than just a logistics service provider, we provide end-to-end solutions creating strong and long-term relationships with key strategic clients. To support and drive organic growth, Imperial has identified Supply Chain Advisory and Control Tower Technology services as a critical enabler to help craft and deliver significant and strategic client partnerships and provide a clear strategic blueprint for clients to unlock greater value of logistics and market access services throughout the value chain.

To enable this, Imperial has contracted Accenture through a collaboration partnership to rapidly scale and inject new skills and offerings.

"We are excited about this collaboration with Accenture where we will be able to improve solutions for clients, as well as leverage control tower and advisory capabilities," says Mohammed Akoojee, Group CEO at Imperial. "This partnership will focus on integrated solutions for large clients, leveraging the combined capabilities of both Imperial and Accenture." Accenture is a global management consulting, technology services and outsourcing company. Accenture's unparalleled global experience, comprehensive capabilities across all industries and business functions, as well as extensive research and consulting for some of the world's most successful companies, will further complement Imperial's growth aspirations in Africa.

"Both Accenture and Imperial have set bold strategic objectives to drive growth across the African continent," says Vukani Mngxati, CEO at Accenture SA. "As part of the partnership, employees from Imperial's Digital & IT Lead Logistics unit have transferred to Accenture. We are delighted to welcome these talented new members to our team. They bring with them the skills and experience required to further enable our end-to-end Supply Chain offerings across the continent."


Back to previous page

Disclaimer

Imperial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 15:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IMPERIAL LOGISTICS LIMITED
11:52aIMPERIAL LOGISTICS : Partners with Accenture to Transform Supply Chain Operations
PU
05/15Imperial Logistics to Seek Acquisitions
CI
04/13IMPERIAL LOGISTICS : drives road safety on national routes in South Africa during Easter
PU
03/15IMPERIAL LOGISTICS : ESG strategy overview - PDF 2MB
PU
03/14DP WORLD LIMITED (UNQ-ARE : DPW) completed the acquisition of Imperial Logistics Limited f..
CI
03/11IMPERIAL LOGISTICS : Notification of a disposal of beneficial interest in Imperial securit..
PU
03/10IMPERIAL LOGISTICS : Notification of an acquisition of beneficial interest in Imperial sec..
PU
03/09IMPERIAL LOGISTICS LIMITED(JSE : IPL) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
02/25IMPERIAL LOGISTICS : DP World's offer to acquire 100% stake in Imperial successfully concl..
PU
02/25IMPERIAL LOGISTICS : Finalisation Announcement in respect of Scheme
PU
More news
Chart IMPERIAL LOGISTICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Imperial Logistics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Akoojee Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
George de Beer Chief Financial Officer
Phumzile Langeni Non-Executive Chairman
Ahmed Sultan bin Sulayem Chairman
Cobus Rossouw Executive VP-Digital & Information Technology