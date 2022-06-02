Imperial Logistics : Partners with Accenture to Transform Supply Chain Operations

2 June 2022





Imperial has extensive logistics capabilities in Africa. More than just a logistics service provider, we provide end-to-end solutions creating strong and long-term relationships with key strategic clients. To support and drive organic growth, Imperial has identified Supply Chain Advisory and Control Tower Technology services as a critical enabler to help craft and deliver significant and strategic client partnerships and provide a clear strategic blueprint for clients to unlock greater value of logistics and market access services throughout the value chain.

To enable this, Imperial has contracted Accenture through a collaboration partnership to rapidly scale and inject new skills and offerings.

"We are excited about this collaboration with Accenture where we will be able to improve solutions for clients, as well as leverage control tower and advisory capabilities," says Mohammed Akoojee, Group CEO at Imperial. "This partnership will focus on integrated solutions for large clients, leveraging the combined capabilities of both Imperial and Accenture." Accenture is a global management consulting, technology services and outsourcing company. Accenture's unparalleled global experience, comprehensive capabilities across all industries and business functions, as well as extensive research and consulting for some of the world's most successful companies, will further complement Imperial's growth aspirations in Africa.

"Both Accenture and Imperial have set bold strategic objectives to drive growth across the African continent," says Vukani Mngxati, CEO at Accenture SA. "As part of the partnership, employees from Imperial's Digital & IT Lead Logistics unit have transferred to Accenture. We are delighted to welcome these talented new members to our team. They bring with them the skills and experience required to further enable our end-to-end Supply Chain offerings across the continent."

