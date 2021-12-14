Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Imperial Logistics Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPL   ZAE000067211

IMPERIAL LOGISTICS LIMITED

(IPL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Imperial Logistics : Road safety campaign approved

12/14/2021 | 03:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Road safety campaign approved
14 December 2021

Imperial is activating a road safety awareness campaign in December in South Africa as people take to the roads for the festive season. A key component of this campaign is the relaunch of Imperial's 'iPledge road safety' initiative, which advocates for road-users to make a conscious and consistent effort to do away with bad habits such as texting while driving, drinking and driving, and exceeding the speed limit.

"Road safety is a critical issue and as a leading logistics and market access player on the African continent, Imperial has a responsibility to help make our roads safer," says Esha Mansingh, Imperial's Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations. "With many people planning a long-awaited and well-deserved break this festive season, we know that this too means increased risk of road incidents. We have therefore also relaunched Imperial's iPledge road safety initiative to ensure that we are each a part of the change that we want to see on our roads and making them safer."

The safety of employees, stakeholders and all other road users across its countries of operation is of paramount importance to Imperial. In South Africa, statistics show that road incidents are still amongst the worst in the world, with a significant number of deaths occurring on the roads during the festive season. These are oftentimes caused by speeding, reckless driving, impaired driving and illegal pedestrian road usage.

Imperial's iPledge road safety initiative includes road safety activations, which will take place at three popular fuelling stations along the N3 Toll Route towards KwaZulu-Natal on 16 and 17 December 2021:

  • Shell Ultra City Estcourt
  • Caltex Monte Vista N3
  • Sasol Thanda Tau

Imperial road safety teams will be present at these stations and will engage with motorists to drive awareness around safe behaviour while driving, as well as the responsibility each member of the family has to ensure a safe journey. In addition, motorists can take their personal pledge for road safety at these stations. Some of the most impactful road safety pledges in the past have included not texting or using a phone while driving, not drinking and driving, not overtaking recklessly, and always driving within the speed limit.

"It is critical that we actively influence positive road user behaviour over this busy period and help people to realise that safer roads start with each one of us. Make a conscious effort to do your part, take the iPledge and encourage other road users to do the same," adds Niki Cronje, Vice President of Brand, Sponsorship & Marketing at Imperial.

If you are travelling during the upcoming festive period, Imperial encourages you do so safely and look out for Imperial iPledge teams along your holiday routes.


Back to previous page

Disclaimer

Imperial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 20:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IMPERIAL LOGISTICS LIMITED
03:18pIMPERIAL LOGISTICS : Road safety campaign approved
PU
12/09IMPERIAL LOGISTICS : opens new multi-user logistics base in Germany
PU
12/08IMPERIAL LOGISTICS : MDS Logistics recognised at Global Quality Excellence Awards 2021 in ..
PU
11/29IMPERIAL LOGISTICS : wins 2021 Trialogue Strategic CSI Award
PU
11/29IMPERIAL LOGISTICS : The African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement – unlocking v..
PU
11/24IMPERIAL LOGISTICS : partners with Trails South Africa to develop and connect communities ..
PU
11/17IMPERIAL LOGISTICS : opens new tank cleaning and storage facility in the Netherlands
PU
11/11Imperial makes strategic investment in salesforce automation provider FIGJAM
PU
11/04Imperial obtains approval for acquisition of 100% stake in Deep Catch Namibia Holdings
PU
10/18IMPERIAL LOGISTICS : reinforces its commitment to road safety during Transport Month
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 55 977 M 3 463 M 3 463 M
Net income 2022 923 M 57,1 M 57,1 M
Net Debt 2022 6 448 M 399 M 399 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 3,64%
Capitalization 12 037 M 746 M 745 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart IMPERIAL LOGISTICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Imperial Logistics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPERIAL LOGISTICS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 62,60 ZAR
Average target price 65,75 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 5,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Akoojee Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
George de Beer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Phumzile Langeni Chairman
Cobus Rossouw Executive VP-Digital & Information Technology
Roderick John Alwyn Sparks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPERIAL LOGISTICS LIMITED67.60%749
DSV A/S41.81%51 538
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG40.84%36 921
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.27.52%9 319
NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD.-1.73%5 407
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.-12.77%5 082