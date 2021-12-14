Imperial Logistics : Road safety campaign approved

14 December 2021





Imperial is activating a road safety awareness campaign in December in South Africa as people take to the roads for the festive season. A key component of this campaign is the relaunch of Imperial's 'iPledge road safety' initiative, which advocates for road-users to make a conscious and consistent effort to do away with bad habits such as texting while driving, drinking and driving, and exceeding the speed limit.

"Road safety is a critical issue and as a leading logistics and market access player on the African continent, Imperial has a responsibility to help make our roads safer," says Esha Mansingh, Imperial's Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations. "With many people planning a long-awaited and well-deserved break this festive season, we know that this too means increased risk of road incidents. We have therefore also relaunched Imperial's iPledge road safety initiative to ensure that we are each a part of the change that we want to see on our roads and making them safer."

The safety of employees, stakeholders and all other road users across its countries of operation is of paramount importance to Imperial. In South Africa, statistics show that road incidents are still amongst the worst in the world, with a significant number of deaths occurring on the roads during the festive season. These are oftentimes caused by speeding, reckless driving, impaired driving and illegal pedestrian road usage.

Imperial's iPledge road safety initiative includes road safety activations, which will take place at three popular fuelling stations along the N3 Toll Route towards KwaZulu-Natal on 16 and 17 December 2021:

Shell Ultra City Estcourt

Caltex Monte Vista N3

Sasol Thanda Tau

Imperial road safety teams will be present at these stations and will engage with motorists to drive awareness around safe behaviour while driving, as well as the responsibility each member of the family has to ensure a safe journey. In addition, motorists can take their personal pledge for road safety at these stations. Some of the most impactful road safety pledges in the past have included not texting or using a phone while driving, not drinking and driving, not overtaking recklessly, and always driving within the speed limit.

"It is critical that we actively influence positive road user behaviour over this busy period and help people to realise that safer roads start with each one of us. Make a conscious effort to do your part, take the iPledge and encourage other road users to do the same," adds Niki Cronje, Vice President of Brand, Sponsorship & Marketing at Imperial.

If you are travelling during the upcoming festive period, Imperial encourages you do so safely and look out for Imperial iPledge teams along your holiday routes.

