Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Imperial Logistics Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPL   ZAE000067211

IMPERIAL LOGISTICS LIMITED

(IPL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Imperial Logistics : concludes first sustainability-linked revolving credit facility with Nedbank

01/06/2022 | 03:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Imperial concludes first sustainability-linked revolving credit facility with Nedbank [Link]
6 January 2022

Imperial is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of a R1 billion sustainability-linked revolving credit facility (SSL RCF) with Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB). This is Imperial's first-ever sustainability-linked credit facility.

Imperial approached Nedbank earlier this year to consider innovative funding alternatives that align to its focus on ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance). Through active engagement with Imperial on its ESG strategy and debt financing requirements, Nedbank developed a R1 billion sustainability-linked debt instrument under which Imperial aims to deliver on mutually pre-agreed sustainability performance targets over the debt term.

"As a company that prioritises people and planet in addition to profit, ESG is a significant pillar and enabler of Imperial's Group strategy. Securing this R1 billion ESG-linked facility over a three-year period, which is Imperial's first ESG-linked facility, is a milestone in our long-standing partnership with Nedbank ", says Mohammed Akoojee, Group CEO at Imperial.

"We have set key objectives and targets to enable us to achieve our longer term ESG aspirations, which strive for zero harm to people and our environment, as well as identifying viable technologies that will support the transition of Imperial's emissions to net zero by 2050". The savings obtained through this ESG facility from Nedbank will be deployed into green projects that will contribute to Imperial achieving its ESG ambitions," adds Esha Mansingh, Imperial's Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations and the Executive responsible for ESG at Imperial.

According to Brad Maxwell, Managing Executive of Investment Banking at Nedbank CIB, "Nedbank increasingly uses ESG indicators to identify opportunities it can progress in partnership with its clients. The Imperial transaction is an example of one such opportunity and has been implemented at a time when Imperial is focusing its business operations to become the logistics and market access gateway to Africa".

"Imperial thanks Nedbank for being a valued partner over the years and for supporting the Group in progressing its ESG journey", concludes Akoojee.


Back to previous page

Disclaimer

Imperial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 20:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IMPERIAL LOGISTICS LIMITED
03:48pIMPERIAL LOGISTICS : concludes first sustainability-linked revolving credit facility with ..
PU
2021IMPERIAL LOGISTICS : Road safety campaign approved
PU
2021IMPERIAL LOGISTICS : opens new multi-user logistics base in Germany
PU
2021IMPERIAL LOGISTICS : MDS Logistics recognised at Global Quality Excellence Awards 2021 in ..
PU
2021IMPERIAL LOGISTICS : wins 2021 Trialogue Strategic CSI Award
PU
2021IMPERIAL LOGISTICS : The African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement – unlocking v..
PU
2021IMPERIAL LOGISTICS : partners with Trails South Africa to develop and connect communities ..
PU
2021IMPERIAL LOGISTICS : opens new tank cleaning and storage facility in the Netherlands
PU
2021Imperial makes strategic investment in salesforce automation provider FIGJAM
PU
2021Imperial obtains approval for acquisition of 100% stake in Deep Catch Namibia Holdings
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 55 978 M 3 556 M 3 556 M
Net income 2022 923 M 58,7 M 58,7 M
Net Debt 2022 6 449 M 410 M 410 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 3,52%
Capitalization 12 402 M 790 M 788 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart IMPERIAL LOGISTICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Imperial Logistics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPERIAL LOGISTICS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 64,76 ZAR
Average target price 65,75 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 1,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Akoojee Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
George de Beer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Phumzile Langeni Chairman
Cobus Rossouw Executive VP-Digital & Information Technology
Roderick John Alwyn Sparks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPERIAL LOGISTICS LIMITED1.20%786
DSV A/S0.33%54 644
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG0.95%39 043
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.7.97%9 692
INPOST S.A.-1.85%5 891
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.4.05%5 752