  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Imperial Metals Corporation
  News
  Summary
    III   CA4528921022

IMPERIAL METALS CORPORATION

(III)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Imperial Provides Additional Details Regarding Rights Offering

07/08/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX:III) is providing additional details of the Rights Offering completed June 25, 2021.

To the knowledge of the Company, no person became an insider as a result of the Rights Offering. Existing insiders acquired an aggregate of 5,834,477 shares pursuant to the Basic Subscription Privilege and 1,453,337 shares pursuant to the Additional Subscription Privilege.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine, and a 100% interest in both the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

Company Contacts

Brian Kynoch | President | 604.669.8959
Darb Dhillon | Chief Financial Officer | 604.488.2658


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 148 M 118 M 118 M
Net income 2020 -4,89 M -3,90 M -3,90 M
Net cash 2020 31,7 M 25,3 M 25,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -128x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 638 M 508 M 508 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,49x
EV / Sales 2020 4,21x
Nbr of Employees 57
Free-Float 58,7%
Managers and Directors
J. Brian Kynoch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darb Dhillon Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Pierre Bruno Lebel Chairman
Donald Frazer Parsons Chief Operating Officer
Edward Alfred Yurkowski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPERIAL METALS CORPORATION-12.16%543
ANTOFAGASTA PLC-0.03%19 850
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.21.05%15 968
VEDANTA LIMITED68.68%13 097
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED28.57%10 494
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.4.75%10 037