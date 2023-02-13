Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Imperial Mining Group Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPG   CA4528941087

IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.

(IPG)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:34:13 2023-02-13 pm EST
0.0900 CAD   +5.88%
02/02Imperial Mining Files for US and Canadian Patents for Its Scandium and Rare Earth Metallurgical Extraction Process
MT
02/02Imperial Mining Files for US and Canadian Patents for Its Scandium and Rare Earth Metallurgical Extraction Process
GL
02/02Imperial Mining Files for US and Canadian Patents for Its Scandium and Rare Earth Metallurgical Extraction Process
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Imperial Mining Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of a Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Shares

02/13/2023 | 05:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONTREAL, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Mining Group Ltd. (“Imperialˮ or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE: IPG) is pleased to announce that it closed today the second and last tranche of a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) consisting of 2,991,155 units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.09 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $269,204. Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share (each a “Share”) and half (1/2) of a Share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to acquire one (1) additional Share of the Corporation at a price of $0.14 over a period of 24 months from the closing date.

The Corporation was thus able to raise a total of $710,982.08 in the Offering with both tranches.

The Corporation will use the proceeds of the Offering to complete exploration drilling on the Southern Lobe of the Corporation’s Crater Lake scandium-rare earth zone above the -100 m vertical level of the TG Zone, complete optimization work on the process flow sheet and other corporate purposes.

“I am very pleased with the investor reception in connection with this offering,” said Imperial President & CEO, Peter Cashin. “The recent positive developments in the growth potential of the scandium market as a critical element in high-strength aluminum alloys has been supportive. We remain confident our views on the commodity’s critical importance for the aerospace, automotive and defense sectors moving forward.”

In connection with this second and last tranche of the Offering, no commission or finders’ fee was paid by the Corporation. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to the applicable statutory hold period of four (4) months and one (1) day from the closing. The Offering is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.

Imperial is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its technology metals projects in Québec. Imperial is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as “IPG” and on the OTCQB Exchange as “IMPNF” and is led by an experienced team of mineral exploration and development professionals with a strong track record of mineral deposit discovery in numerous metal commodities.

Website: www.imperialmgp.com          Twitter: @imperial_mining         Facebook: Imperial Mining Group

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


All news about IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.
02/02Imperial Mining Files for US and Canadian Patents for Its Scandium and Rare Earth Metal..
MT
02/02Imperial Mining Files for US and Canadian Patents for Its Scandium and Rare Earth Metal..
GL
02/02Imperial Mining Files for US and Canadian Patents for Its Scandium and Rare Earth Metal..
GL
01/30Imperial Mining Group Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Novembe..
CI
01/16Imperial Mining To Extend Closing Of $1 Million Private Placement
MT
01/13Imperial Mining Announces Extension of the Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through ..
GL
01/13Imperial Mining Announces Extension of the Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through ..
AQ
01/12Imperial Mining : Presentation January 2023
PU
2022Imperial Mining Says Closed Additional $300,000 Private Placement of Flow-Through Share..
MT
2022Imperial Mining Announces Closing of an Additional $300,000 Private Placement of Flow-T..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,82 M -0,61 M -0,61 M
Net cash 2022 1,95 M 1,46 M 1,46 M
P/E ratio 2022 -12,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15,8 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Imperial Mining Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter J. Cashin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Mpoyi Musampa Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey A. Swinoga Chairman
Philippe Cloutier Independent Director
Steven Samuel Brunelle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.-15.00%12
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.11.47%60 546
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION21.86%56 892
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL0.00%34 709
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.11.43%10 881
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.0.94%10 762