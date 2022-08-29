Log in
    IPG   CA4528941087

IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.

(IPG)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:22 2022-08-29 am EDT
0.0650 CAD    0.00%
Imperial Mining Announces its Intent to Extend the Expiry Date of Warrants

08/29/2022 | 11:24am EDT
MONTRÉAL, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Mining Group Ltd. (“Imperialˮ or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE: IPG; OTCQB: IMPNF) announces its intent to extend the expiry dates of a total of 12,718,332 share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”), by 12 months to September 10, 2023 (the “Warrant Extension”). The Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement which closed on September 10, 2019. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.11 per common share and all other terms of the Warrants, including exercise price, will remain the same. The Warrant Extension is subject to the exchange acceptance.

A total of 2,050,000 Warrants are held by parties who are considered to be “related parties” of the Company. Therefore, the amendment of Warrants constitutes a “related party transaction” as contemplated by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions, and TSXV Policy 5.9 - Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions. However, the exemptions from formal valuation and minority approval requirements provided for by these guidelines have been relied upon as the fair market value of the Warrants held by insiders does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

ABOUT IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.

Imperial is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its technology metals projects in Québec. Imperial is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as “IPG” and on the OTCQB Exchange as “IMPNF” and is led by an experienced team of mineral exploration and development professionals with a strong track record of mineral deposit discovery in numerous metal commodities.

For further information please contact:

Peter J. Cashin
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +1 (514) 360-0571
Email: info@imperialmgp.com
   
Website: www.imperialmgp.comTwitter: @imperial_miningFacebook: Imperial Mining Group

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
