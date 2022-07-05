Imperial Mining Appoints Brooke DeLong to its Board of Directors

MONTREAL, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Mining Group Ltd. ("Imperial") (TSX VENTURE: IPG; OTCQB: IMPNF) is pleased to announce that Ms. Brooke DeLong has been appointed to Imperial’s Board of Directors.



“We are delighted that Brooke DeLong has agreed to join our Board of Directors,” said Peter Cashin, Imperial’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “Brooke’s extensive background in strategic communications, change management and global governance matters with some of the mining industry’s largest corporations will be valuable in guiding us forward. It is Brooke’s experience and her appreciation of governance matters that will be particularly valuable as community engagement becomes a more critical component of our exploration and development work.”

Ms. Brooke DeLong, Director

Ms. DeLong is a dynamic Canadian communication and change management leader with more than 20 years of corporate and operations experience within the mining industry. She is a bridge-builder who believes in values-driven leadership.

Ms. DeLong brings to the company significant experience as a trusted advisor on communications, change management and global governance matters through her current role as Director, Change Management & Internal Communications at Centerra Gold Inc. and previously, as Manager, Communications at Vale, where she also led the change management and governance practices for the company’s Base Metals business.

Fluently bilingual (English and French), Ms. DeLong holds a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) from the University of New Brunswick (UNB) and a Bachelor of Public Relations from Mount St. Vincent University. She is an Accredited Business Communicator through the International Association of Business Communicators and earned Prosci methodology Change Management Certification.

Connection to community has been a constant for Ms. DeLong. A member of UNB’s Board of Governors since 2017 and Chair of its Finance & Properties Committee, she is also a past President of the UNB Associated Alumni. She is an alumna of the Governor General's Canadian Leadership Conference and in 2011, was recognized by Northern Ontario Business as one of its Top 40 Under Forty leaders.

Imperial’s Board of Directors now consists of six directors, of whom four are independent under applicable securities law.

Imperial also announces that it has granted 300,000 stock options to Ms. DeLong. Pursuant to the terms of Imperial’s stock option plan, each option grants the holder of such option the right to purchase a common share of Imperial at a price of $0.075 per share no later than July 5, 2027.

ABOUT IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.

Imperial is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its technology metals projects in Québec. Imperial is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as “IPG” and on the OTCQB Exchange as “IMPNF” and is led by an experienced team of mineral exploration and development professionals with a strong track record of mineral deposit discovery in numerous metal commodities.

