  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Imperial Mining Group Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPG   CA4528941087

IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.

(IPG)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/10 12:51:28 pm EDT
0.1000 CAD    0.00%
03:30pImperial Mining Invites You to Join Us at The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference
NE
05/06IMPERIAL MINING : Presentation Spring 2022
PU
05/03Imperial Mining Adds Mine Building Expertise Nominates Alain Bureau to the Board
GL
Imperial Mining Invites You to Join Us at The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

05/10/2022 | 03:30pm EDT
Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2022) - Imperial Mining Group Ltd. (TSXV: IPG) (OTCQB: IMPNF("Imperial") would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #919 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday May 17 - Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. VRIC will host more than 100 international keynote speakers covering the hottest topics in finance, economics and geopolitics on May 17th and 18th, 2022.

Also presenting are best-selling finance author Robert "Rich Dad" Kiyosaki, dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors. The conversations on stage will cover the most important investment opportunities and key issues in macro-finance.

The VRIC will include a marketplace of 225 investment opportunities in the mining industry, spanning early-stage exploration to advanced-stage producing mines.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference.

We look forward to seeing you there.

ABOUT IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.

Imperial is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its technology metals projects in Québec. Imperial is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as "IPG" and on the OTCQB Exchange as "IMPNF" and is led by an experienced team of mineral exploration and development professionals with a strong track record of mineral deposit discovery in numerous metal commodities.

For further information please contact:

Peter J. Cashin
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +1 (514) 360-0571
Email: info@imperialmgp.com

Website: www.imperialmgp.com Twitter: @imperial_mining Facebook: Imperial Mining Group

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/123497


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,51 M -2,70 M -2,70 M
Net cash 2021 0,48 M 0,37 M 0,37 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,01x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,4 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Imperial Mining Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter J. Cashin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin Nicoletti Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Jeffrey A. Swinoga Chairman
Philippe Cloutier Independent Director
Siri C. Genik Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.-28.57%13
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-9.23%51 478
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-4.65%47 170
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-5.40%45 133
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-25.75%12 303
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.26.32%11 596