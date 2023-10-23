MONTREAL, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Mining Group Ltd. ("Imperial" or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: IPG; OTCQB: IMPNF) is pleased to report it has been spotlighted in a recently published scandium industry report by eResearch in a document titled “Scandium – A Metal for a Green Future; Your Guide to Understanding and Investing in Scandium Companies.”—click here for the report. The document reviews scandium uses, current supply and demand, and presents an overview of 15 other companies engaged in the scandium industry.

President and CEO Pierre Neatby, “Imperial supported this project financially because we see a necessity to advance all scandium mining and alloying projects to support the global growth of the scandium industry. Scandium users demand steady and reliable scandium supplies from multiple sources, and the industry must work together to deliver.”

eResearch reports the global scandium supply as follows:

The current scandium market indicates that demand is being met by supply, with approximately 20 to 30 tonnes in demand for 2022.

However, if 0.1% of the annual global aluminum production was alloyed with 0.5% scandium, it would result in an annual global scandium demand of 345 tonnes, which is 11x the current demand.

Current demand forecasts from the Aerospace, Automotive, Defence, SOFC, and Wind Turbine industries could reach almost 500 tonnes by 2030.



Imperial’s NI43-101 PEA reported in June 2022 shows Imperial’s annual production at just over 80 tonnes per year of scandium oxide-click here for press release.

Imperial Files 43-101 Technical report on SEDAR

The Company reports that it has filed the 43-101 Technical report reported in its press release of September 14, 2023, on SEDAR.

