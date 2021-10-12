Imperial Mining : October 2021 Presentation

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

These remarks may contain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's operations or to its business environment. Such statements are based on the Company's operations, estimates, forecasts,

and projections, but are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that

are difficult to predict or control. A number of factors could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed. These factors include those set forth in the corporate filings.

Although any such forward-looking statements are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot guarantee that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to

update or revise any forward-looking statements, for any reason. We also do not commit in any way to

guarantee that we will continue reporting on items or issues that arise.

DISCLAIMER

Investors are cautioned that this presentation contains quoted historical exploration results. These are derived from filed assessment reports and compiled from governmental databases. The Company and a QP have not independently verified and make no representations as to the accuracy of historical exploration results: these results should not be relied upon. Selected highlight results may not be indicative of average grades. This presentation may contain information concerning mineral properties in proximity or adjacent to the Company's properties. Deposits, mineralization or historical results on such nearby or adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization or similar grades on the Company's properties.