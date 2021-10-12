Imperial Mining : October 2021 Presentation

These remarks may contain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's operations or to its business environment. Such statements are based on the Company's operations, estimates, forecasts,
and projections, but are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that
are difficult to predict or control. A number of factors could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed. These factors include those set forth in the corporate filings.
Although any such forward-looking statements are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot guarantee that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to
update or revise any forward-looking statements, for any reason. We also do not commit in any way to
guarantee that we will continue reporting on items or issues that arise.
DISCLAIMER
Investors are cautioned that this presentation contains quoted historical exploration results. These are derived from filed assessment reports and compiled from governmental databases. The Company and a QP have not independently verified and make no representations as to the accuracy of historical exploration results: these results should not be relied upon. Selected highlight results may not be indicative of average grades. This presentation may contain information concerning mineral properties in proximity or adjacent to the Company's properties. Deposits, mineralization or historical results on such nearby or adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization or similar grades on the Company's properties.
Business Strategy and Investment Thesis
Focused on development of its Crater Lake Scandium-Rare Earth
property in northeastern Quebec
TSXV: IPG OTCQB: IMPNF
Pathway to near-termsustainable cash generation
Specific focus on Critical Metal (scandium, rare earths) projects showing low CapEx, OpEx and simple process recovery methods
Move downstream to deliver high-marginscandium-aluminumalloyproducts for automotive, aerospace, defense and fuel cell sectors
Be the price disruptor in scandiumto capture market share: Consumers dictate the commodity price, not the stock market
Project located in Canada's aluminum capital - QUEBEC
Experienced leadership in critical mineral and aluminum alloys development
Capital Structure (SEP 23-21)
Common Shares
147,560,627
Issued and Outstanding
Options
9,750,000
Warrants
51,981,067
Broker Warrants
1,117,666
Fully-Diluted
210,409,360
TSXV: IPG
OTCQB: IMPNF
Share Distribution
26%
58%
5%
11%
Management & Insiders
Quebec Inc.
Institutional Holders
Retail & Other
Working Capital : $1.8 million
Warrant Exercises : $440,000
Successful & Experienced Management
TSXV: IPG OTCQB: IMPNF
Peter J. Cashin, P.Geo.
Founder, President & Chief Executive Officer
A geologist with 38 years of experience in the mining industry
Past-President & CEO of Quest Rare Minerals
Discovered the world-class Strange Lake rare earth deposit, Quebec
2010 Quebec Prospector of the Year Recipient
Phil Chataigneau, CCPE
Manager, Strategic Business Development
25 years of strategic business development,
recently Head of Sales for Zen Graphene Solutions
15 years of senior level management and technical experience
Demonstrated expertise in relationship- building in Defense, Aerospace, Academic and Government circles, particularly regarding advanced material applications
Martin Nicoletti, CPA, CGA
CFO, Corporate Secretary
A certified public accountant with 28 years of experience
Has been the CFO for numerous Quebec-based exploration and development companies Earned his BSc accounting from University of Quebec in Trois-Rivieres in 1987
Dr. Yemi Oyediran, P.Eng.
Manager, Metallurgical Development
Professional Engineer with over 25 years experience in metallurgical operations, development and engineering
Expertise in extraction of critical technology metals including indium, germanium, tellurium, niobium, zirconium, scandium and REE
Served at Teck Metals, Trail Operations in various critical downstream roles
Pierre Guay, P.Geo.
Vice President, Exploration
Over 25 years experience in exploration, mine development and production
Led the Quest Minerals' team as Manager of Exploration that developed the Strange Lake rare earth deposit
Formerly an Area Geologist with Vale Inco Exploration for 19 years
Dr. Mark Gallerneault, P.Eng.
Technical Advisor, Alloy Development
Dr. Gallerneault has extensive industrial R&D experience related to solidification and modelling of light metal alloy systems
He holds numerous patents and has published a substantial collection of scientific papers, in addition to having co-founded a successful materials research company, Alcereco Previously served as Director of Novelis' (Alcan) Global Technology Centre
