    IPG   CA4528941087

IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.

(IPG)
Imperial Mining : October 2021 Presentation

10/12/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
TSXV: IPG

OTCQB: IMPNF

An Advanced Materials Company

Fall 2021

Forward-Looking Statements & Disclaimer

TSXV: IPG OTCQB: IMPNF

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

These remarks may contain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's operations or to its business environment. Such statements are based on the Company's operations, estimates, forecasts,

and projections, but are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that

are difficult to predict or control. A number of factors could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed. These factors include those set forth in the corporate filings.

Although any such forward-looking statements are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot guarantee that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to

update or revise any forward-looking statements, for any reason. We also do not commit in any way to

guarantee that we will continue reporting on items or issues that arise.

DISCLAIMER

Investors are cautioned that this presentation contains quoted historical exploration results. These are derived from filed assessment reports and compiled from governmental databases. The Company and a QP have not independently verified and make no representations as to the accuracy of historical exploration results: these results should not be relied upon. Selected highlight results may not be indicative of average grades. This presentation may contain information concerning mineral properties in proximity or adjacent to the Company's properties. Deposits, mineralization or historical results on such nearby or adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization or similar grades on the Company's properties.

2

Business Strategy and Investment Thesis

Focused on development of its Crater Lake Scandium-Rare Earth

property in northeastern Quebec

TSXV: IPG OTCQB: IMPNF

Pathway to near-termsustainable cash generation

Specific focus on Critical Metal (scandium, rare earths) projects showing low CapEx, OpEx and simple process recovery methods

Move downstream to deliver high-marginscandium-aluminumalloyproducts for automotive, aerospace, defense and fuel cell sectors

Be the price disruptor in scandiumto capture market share: Consumers dictate the commodity price, not the stock market

Project located in Canada's aluminum capital - QUEBEC

Experienced leadership in critical mineral and aluminum alloys development

3

Capital Structure (SEP 23-21)

Common Shares

147,560,627

Issued and Outstanding

Options

9,750,000

Warrants

51,981,067

Broker Warrants

1,117,666

Fully-Diluted

210,409,360

TSXV: IPG

OTCQB: IMPNF

Share Distribution

26%

58%

5%

11%

Management & Insiders

Quebec Inc.

Institutional Holders

Retail & Other

Working Capital : $1.8 million

Warrant Exercises : $440,000

4

Successful & Experienced Management

TSXV: IPG OTCQB: IMPNF

Peter J. Cashin, P.Geo.

Founder, President & Chief Executive Officer

A geologist with 38 years of experience in the mining industry

Past-President & CEO of Quest Rare Minerals

Discovered the world-class Strange Lake rare earth deposit, Quebec

2010 Quebec Prospector of the Year Recipient

Phil Chataigneau, CCPE

Manager, Strategic Business Development

25 years of strategic business development,

recently Head of Sales for Zen Graphene Solutions

15 years of senior level management and technical experience

Demonstrated expertise in relationship- building in Defense, Aerospace, Academic and Government circles, particularly regarding advanced material applications

Martin Nicoletti, CPA, CGA

CFO, Corporate Secretary

A certified public accountant with 28 years of experience

Has been the CFO for numerous Quebec-based exploration and development companies Earned his BSc accounting from University of Quebec in Trois-Rivieres in 1987

Dr. Yemi Oyediran, P.Eng.

Manager, Metallurgical Development

Professional Engineer with over 25 years experience in metallurgical operations, development and engineering

Expertise in extraction of critical technology metals including indium, germanium, tellurium, niobium, zirconium, scandium and REE

Served at Teck Metals, Trail Operations in various critical downstream roles

Pierre Guay, P.Geo.

Vice President, Exploration

Over 25 years experience in exploration, mine development and production

Led the Quest Minerals' team as Manager of Exploration that developed the Strange Lake rare earth deposit

Formerly an Area Geologist with Vale Inco Exploration for 19 years

Dr. Mark Gallerneault, P.Eng.

Technical Advisor, Alloy Development

Dr. Gallerneault has extensive industrial R&D experience related to solidification and modelling of light metal alloy systems

He holds numerous patents and has published a substantial collection of scientific papers, in addition to having co-founded a successful materials research company, Alcereco Previously served as Director of Novelis' (Alcan) Global Technology Centre

5

Disclaimer

Imperial Mining Group Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
