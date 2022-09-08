Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Imperial Oil Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMO   CA4530384086

IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED

(IMO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:50 2022-09-08 am EDT
61.18 CAD   +0.02%
11:40aAlberta government to intervene in legal challenge to Canadian plastic legislation
RE
08:58aOil Prices Rebound From an Eight-Month Low Despite Continuing China Covid-19 Lockdowns
MT
09/07WTI Crude Oil Falls to an Eight-Month Low as Demand Weakens
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alberta government to intervene in legal challenge to Canadian plastic legislation

09/08/2022 | 11:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Alberta Premier Kenney addresses delegates at the annual UPC convention in Calgary

(Reuters) - The government of Canada's main oil-producing province Alberta has filed for intervener status in a legal challenge to the federal government's move to list plastics as toxic substances, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said on Thursday.

Alberta has the largest petrochemical sector in Canada. The legal challenge was filed in federal court by the Responsible Plastic Use Coalition, which includes companies Dow Inc and Imperial Oil.

(Reporting by Nia Williams)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW INC. 0.59% 49.31 Delayed Quote.-13.66%
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED 0.05% 61.175 Delayed Quote.34.06%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.32% 88.98 Delayed Quote.19.10%
WTI 1.77% 83.461 Delayed Quote.8.87%
All news about IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
11:40aAlberta government to intervene in legal challenge to Canadian plastic legislation
RE
08:58aOil Prices Rebound From an Eight-Month Low Despite Continuing China Covid-19 Lockdowns
MT
09/07WTI Crude Oil Falls to an Eight-Month Low as Demand Weakens
MT
09/07October WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Down US$4.94; Settles at US$81.94 per Barrel
MT
09/07Oil Dips on Dollar Strength and Weak Demand as China Lockdowns Contiune
MT
09/07OIL BRIEF : NY Crude Up About 0.7% at Near US$87.50
MT
09/06WTI Crude Oil Manages a Minor Rise as Global Prices Drop
MT
09/06October WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Up US$0.01; Settles at US$86.88 per Barrel
MT
09/06Imperial signs deal with U.S.-based Air Products for hydrogen
AQ
09/06Oil Trading Lower Despite OPEC+ Quota Cuts as Demand Worries Dominate
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 65 104 M 49 424 M 49 424 M
Net income 2022 7 290 M 5 534 M 5 534 M
Net Debt 2022 66,8 M 50,7 M 50,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,29x
Yield 2022 2,19%
Capitalization 38 939 M 29 561 M 29 561 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 5 400
Free-Float 25,9%
Chart IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Imperial Oil Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 61,16 CAD
Average target price 74,83 CAD
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradley W. Corson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel E. Lyons Senior Vice President-Finance & Administration
Dave C. Brownell Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Jack M. Mintz Independent Director
Krystyna T. Hoeg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED34.06%29 561
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION53.85%392 341
CHEVRON CORPORATION32.18%303 618
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD9.02%205 461
BP PLC33.51%94 555
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION0.55%72 362