    IMO   CA4530384086

IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED

(IMO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:43:42 2023-02-27 pm EST
68.68 CAD   +1.13%
Canada's Imperial reducing contractor workforce at Kearl oil sands project

02/27/2023 | 03:29pm EST
(Reuters) - Canada's Imperial Oil Ltd is reducing the number of contractors working at its Kearl oil sands site in northern Alberta as part of measures to cut operating costs at the project, a company spokeswoman said on Monday.

Imperial is deferring some non-critical work or moving it off site, spokeswoman Lisa Schmidt said, adding the company has not laid off any employees.

There is no impact on oil production at Kearl, a 240,000 barrel-per-day bitumen mining project that has been operating since 2013.

Schmidt declined to say how many people would be impacted but said Imperial is trying to maintain an average of 2,000 people on site at Kearl and the company is currently above that level.

Calgary-based Imperial, majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, has 5,300 employees, not including contractors, according to company filings and earlier this month reported record annual earnings in 2022.

Imperial's decision echoes a move from rival oil sands producer Suncor Energy Inc, which last November announced it would cut 20% of its contractors in mining and upgrading operations to help improve site safety.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy)

By Nia Williams


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.29% 81.97 Delayed Quote.-3.65%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.17% 110.595 Delayed Quote.0.41%
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED 1.07% 68.68 Delayed Quote.2.97%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. 0.13% 46.28 Delayed Quote.7.61%
WTI -1.16% 75.708 Delayed Quote.-4.98%
Financials
Sales 2023 59 859 M 44 072 M 44 072 M
Net income 2023 4 697 M 3 458 M 3 458 M
Net Debt 2023 1 827 M 1 345 M 1 345 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,40x
Yield 2023 2,60%
Capitalization 39 670 M 29 207 M 29 207 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 5 300
Free-Float 22,7%
Managers and Directors
Bradley W. Corson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel E. Lyons Senior Vice President-Finance & Administration
Dave C. Brownell Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Jack M. Mintz Independent Director
Krystyna T. Hoeg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED2.97%29 130
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION0.41%450 862
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-6.42%182 555
BP PLC15.86%118 222
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION9.55%76 350
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.33%55 658