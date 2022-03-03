Log in
    IMO   CA4530384086

IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED

(IMO)
Canadian Natural Resources sidesteps winter hit to post profit surge

03/03/2022 | 10:53am EST
FILE PHOTO: Canadian Natural Resources Limited's Primrose Lake oil sands project is seen near Cold Lake, Alberta

(Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd surpassed quarterly profit estimates on Thursday and raised its dividend as the oil and gas producer sidestepped a hit from harsh winter to cash in on surging crude prices.

Icy temperatures in December and early this year hit mining operations in western Canadian oil sands, the largest source of crude in the country, hurting production at companies such as Imperial Oil Ltd and Suncor Energy Inc.

Yet Alberta-based Canadian Natural's output jumped 9% to 1.31 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the fourth quarter, allowing it to take advantage of a more than 50% rise in crude prices last year.

Oil prices have continued the rally this year, with global benchmark Brent crude rising above $110 a barrel in recent weeks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine stoked fresh supply concerns.

Canadian Natural's average realized price for oil soared 79.5% to C$72.81 in the quarter to Dec. 31. Brent crude averaged $80 a barrel during the period.

That pushed up adjusted profit to C$2.63 billion ($2.08 billion), from C$176 million a year earlier. Per-share profit of $2.21 was higher than analysts' expectations of C$2.14, according to Refinitiv data.

The company, one of the country's largest oil and gas producers in the country, raised its quarterly dividend by 28% to C$0.75 per share.

While a smaller hit from winter helped Canadian Natural, its earnings also benefited from the absence of operational problems that have hurt rivals Imperial Oil and Suncor Energy, Eight Capital analyst Phil Skolnick said.

Both Imperial Oil and Suncor Energy missed quarterly profit expectations last month due to weaker production.

($1 = 1.2620 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED 4.31% 75.86 Delayed Quote.36.24%
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED -0.69% 57.43 Delayed Quote.26.74%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.61% 112.68 Delayed Quote.38.14%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.19% 959.916 Delayed Quote.45.19%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. 0.23% 39.18 Delayed Quote.24.87%
WTI -0.42% 110.235 Delayed Quote.41.16%
