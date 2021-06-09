Log in
    IMO   CA4530384086

IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED

(IMO)
  Report
Canadian Oil-Sands Producers Set Ambitious Goals for Net-Zero Greenhouse-Gas Emissions

06/09/2021 | 08:15am EDT
By Adriano Marchese

A number of Canada's largest oil sands energy producers have come together and set a goal of achieving a net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions from their oil sands operations by 2050.

Suncor Energy Inc., MEG Energy Corp., Imperial Oil Ltd., Cenovus Energy Inc., which together form around 90% of Canada's oil-sands production, said they would work with the federal and Alberta provincial governments to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions to meet the country's climate goals as well as those set out in the Paris Agreement.

The Pathways to Net Zero initiative would include a core Alberta infrastructure corridor which would link oil-sands facilities in the Fort McMurray and Cold Lake regions.

In particular, this would work through a carbon capture, utilization and storage trunkline connected to a carbon sequestration hub which would also be made available to other industries in the region to help with emissions reductions.

Together with the infrastructure element, there is also an aspect of applying emerging technologies towards the emissions goals. The companies said they are evaluating, piloting and accelerating application of new technologies including direct air capture, next-generation recovery technologies, and small modular nuclear reactors.

"Members of the Pathways initiative believe the most effective way to address climate change is by developing and advancing new technologies and that this unprecedented challenge can and will be solved by Canadian ingenuity, leadership and collaboration," the companies said.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-21 0814ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. 4.20% 11.92 Delayed Quote.53.81%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.09% 34599.82 Delayed Quote.13.15%
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED -0.68% 41.01 Delayed Quote.69.74%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.68% 72.64 Delayed Quote.38.20%
MEG ENERGY CORP. -1.84% 8.54 Delayed Quote.91.91%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. -0.23% 30.62 Delayed Quote.43.42%
WTI 0.48% 70.374 Delayed Quote.43.38%
Financials
Sales 2021 33 815 M 27 994 M 27 994 M
Net income 2021 2 895 M 2 396 M 2 396 M
Net Debt 2021 2 103 M 1 741 M 1 741 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 2,45%
Capitalization 30 104 M 24 897 M 24 922 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 30,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 39,44 CAD
Last Close Price 41,01 CAD
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target -3,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bradley W. Corson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel E. Lyons Senior Vice President-Finance & Administration
Dave C. Brownell Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Jack M. Mintz Independent Director
Krystyna T. Hoeg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED69.74%24 897
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION50.73%263 030
CHEVRON CORPORATION28.75%209 638
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD11.55%192 793
BP PLC26.84%92 153
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION23.63%80 631