Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Imperial Oil Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMO   CA4530384086

IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED

(IMO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cenovus Energy loss widens on nearly C$2 billion impairment, shares fall

02/08/2022 | 12:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pipelines carrying steam to well heads and heavy oil back to the processing plant line the roads at the Cenovus Energy Christina Lake SAGD project south of Fort McMurray

(Reuters) - Canada's Cenovus Energy Inc posted a wider quarterly loss on Tuesday, primarily due to non-cash impairment of C$1.9 billion ($1.50 billion) in the U.S. manufacturing segment, sending its U.S.-listed shares down 6% in premarket trade.

Cenovus, however, said it continues to see long-term value in the U.S. manufacturing business, including reduced cash flow volatility due to the company's integrated heavy oil value chain.

The U.S. manufacturing unit, which includes Lima, Superior and Toledo refineries, reported a net operating loss of C$97 million in the fourth-quarter compared with consensus estimates of a profit of C$15 million, according to Credit Suisse.

Cenovus, which agreed to buy rival Husky last year to create Canada's No. 3 oil and gas producer said total production stood at 825,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the quarter, up from 467,202 boepd a year earlier.

Downstream throughput, or the amount of crude processed, rose 469,900 barrels per day (bpd) from 169,000 bpd.

Cenovus, which has set an interim net debt target of C$10 billion, said it was below C$9.6 billion at year end.

The Calgary Alberta-based company reported a net loss of C$408 million, or 21 Canadian cents, for the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of C$153 million, or 12 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Rivals Imperial Oil Ltd and Suncor Energy Inc both missed quarterly profit expectations last week.

($1 = 1.2692 Canadian dollars)

(This story corrects net operating loss to C$97 mln, not C$9 mln, and consensus estimates in paragraph 3)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.40% 0.90622 Delayed Quote.-1.55%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.41% 1.72139 Delayed Quote.0.89%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.10% 90.956 Delayed Quote.-0.73%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.21% 0.72726 Delayed Quote.0.58%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. -5.67% 18.49 Delayed Quote.26.11%
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED -1.92% 54.65 Delayed Quote.22.05%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.39% 0.84384 Delayed Quote.-2.38%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. -1.77% 36.12 Delayed Quote.16.05%
All news about IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
08:52aOil Prices Ease on the Prospect of Iranian Exports Returning to the Market
MT
06:28aNY CRUDE BRIEF : Down 1.8% at Near US$89.65
MT
02/07WTI Crude Oil Ends Lower on Texas Refinery Woes and Eased Iran Sanctions
MT
02/07March WTI Crude Oil Contract Ends Down US$0.99; Settles at US$91.32 per Barrel
MT
02/07Oil Trading Lower Early After the United States Eases Some Sanctions on Iran
MT
02/07NY CRUDE BRIEF : Down 0.75% at Near US$91.60
MT
02/04WTI Crude Oil Climbs to New Multi-Year Highs on International Tensions, Texas Weather
MT
02/04March WTI Crude Oil Contract Ends Up US$2.04; Settles at US$92.31 per Barrel
MT
02/04Oil Climbs to New Multi-Year Highs on International Tensions, Texas Weather
MT
02/04CRUDE BRIEF : Brent Price Has Breached US$93 a Barrel
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 34 185 M 26 969 M 26 969 M
Net income 2021 2 584 M 2 038 M 2 038 M
Net Debt 2021 2 889 M 2 279 M 2 279 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 1,82%
Capitalization 37 757 M 29 786 M 29 786 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float -
Chart IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Imperial Oil Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 55,68 CAD
Average target price 55,79 CAD
Spread / Average Target 0,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradley W. Corson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel E. Lyons Senior Vice President-Finance & Administration
Dave C. Brownell Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Jack M. Mintz Independent Director
Krystyna T. Hoeg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED22.05%29 786
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION34.65%349 251
CHEVRON CORPORATION18.07%267 081
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-2.16%197 235
BP PLC23.65%108 207
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION15.98%79 305