Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Imperial Oil Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMO   CA4530384086

IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED

(IMO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exxon, Imperial Oil to market up to $1 billion in Canadian assets

01/12/2022 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil on Wednesday plans to offer for sale shale oil and gas properties in Western Canada, a decision that could make oil sands its largest Canadian onshore production business.

The top U.S. oil producer last year accelerated efforts to divest smaller oil and gas operations and use any proceeds to pay down debt acquired as the coronavirus pandemic triggered losses.

Exxon and affiliate Imperial Oil Ltd each own 50% of XTO Energy Canada, operator of their Canadian shale business. XTO pumps about 9,000 barrels of liquids and 140 million cubic feet of natural gas per day in Canada.

RBC Capital Markets has been hired to advise Imperial on the sale, the company said. The properties could fetch between $500 million and $1 billion, people familiar with energy property sales said.

The shale assets were part of an impairment charge that Imperial and Exxon took in late 2020, an Imperial spokeswoman said. The companies also own petrochemical plants and Exxon operates offshore production in Eastern Canada.

Past divestitures have raised more than $1.1 billion from sales of Exxon's U.S. Gulf of Mexico and U.K. North Sea properties. It recently put several packages of U.S. natural gas properties on the market.

XTO Energy Canada assets on offer include 568,000 acres in the Montney shale, 85,000 acres in the Duvernay shale and smaller parcels elsewhere in Alberta, Imperial said.

Canada's Montney, which straddles Alberta and British Columbia, has seen a wave of consolidation as companies buckled under when oil prices collapsed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The oil major in 2020 took a near $20 billion writedown on properties, primarily purchased with the acquisition of XTO Energy a decade earlier. Gas assets in Appalachia, the Rocky Mountains, Oklahoma, and Texas were taken out of its development plan after the writedown. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.29% 71.14 Delayed Quote.16.60%
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED 0.94% 49.43 Delayed Quote.7.34%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.25% 84.8 Delayed Quote.3.98%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 7.42% 207.5569 Delayed Quote.9.39%
WTI 1.84% 82.761 Delayed Quote.4.24%
All news about IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
05:39pExxon, Imperial Oil to market up to $1 billion in Canadian assets
RE
05:17pImperial to market Montney, Duvernay assets in central Alberta
AQ
05:03pCOMMODITES BRIEF : Imperial Oil and ExxonMobil Canada To Market XTO Energy, says BNN TV
MT
04:46pIMPERIAL OIL : to market interests in Montney and Duvernay assets
PU
04:46pIMPERIAL OIL : to market interests in Montney and Duvernay assets - Form 8-K
PU
04:44pIMPERIAL OIL LTD : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:44pWTI Crude Oil Rises to a Two-Month High as Falling Inventories, Powell Remarks, Spur De..
MT
02:35pFebruary WTI Oil Contract Ends Up US$1.42; Settles at US$82.64 per Barrel
MT
06:44aNY CRUDE BRIEF : Up 0.8% at Near US$81.90
MT
01/11WTI Crude Oil Rises to a Seven-Week High Despite the Return of Libya Supply, Rising Inv..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 35 922 M 28 720 M 28 720 M
Net income 2021 2 757 M 2 204 M 2 204 M
Net Debt 2021 2 563 M 2 049 M 2 049 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 2,06%
Capitalization 33 925 M 27 120 M 27 123 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float -
Chart IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Imperial Oil Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 48,97 CAD
Average target price 51,47 CAD
Spread / Average Target 5,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradley W. Corson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel E. Lyons Senior Vice President-Finance & Administration
Dave C. Brownell Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Jack M. Mintz Independent Director
Krystyna T. Hoeg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED7.34%26 903
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION16.60%302 065
CHEVRON CORPORATION9.05%246 686
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD3.69%211 545
BP PLC11.83%98 885
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION8.26%77 163