Exxon, Imperial Oil to market up to $1 billion in Canadian assets

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil on Wednesday plans to
offer for sale shale oil and gas properties in Western Canada, a
decision that could make oil sands its largest Canadian onshore
production business.
The top U.S. oil producer last year accelerated efforts to
divest smaller oil and gas operations and use any proceeds to
pay down debt acquired as the coronavirus pandemic triggered
losses.
Exxon and affiliate Imperial Oil Ltd each own 50%
of XTO Energy Canada, operator of their Canadian shale business.
XTO pumps about 9,000 barrels of liquids and 140 million cubic
feet of natural gas per day in Canada.
RBC Capital Markets has been hired to advise Imperial on the
sale, the company said. The properties could fetch between $500
million and $1 billion, people familiar with energy property
sales said.
The shale assets were part of an impairment charge that
Imperial and Exxon took in late 2020, an Imperial spokeswoman
said. The companies also own petrochemical plants and Exxon
operates offshore production in Eastern Canada.
Past divestitures have raised more than $1.1 billion from
sales of Exxon's U.S. Gulf of Mexico and U.K. North Sea
properties. It recently put several packages of U.S. natural gas
properties on the market.
XTO Energy Canada assets on offer include 568,000 acres in
the Montney shale, 85,000 acres in the Duvernay shale and
smaller parcels elsewhere in Alberta, Imperial said.
Canada's Montney, which straddles Alberta and British
Columbia, has seen a wave of consolidation as companies buckled
under when oil prices collapsed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The oil major in 2020 took a near $20 billion writedown on
properties, primarily purchased with the acquisition of XTO
Energy a decade earlier. Gas assets in Appalachia, the Rocky
Mountains, Oklahoma, and Texas were taken out of its development
plan after the writedown.
(Reporting by Arunima Kumar and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Christopher Cushing)