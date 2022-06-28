Exxon, Imperial to sell Canada shale assets to Whitecap for $1.5 billion

June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp
and Imperial Oil Ltd said on Tuesday they will sell
their Montney and Duvernay shale oil and gas assets in Canada to
Whitecap Resources Inc for C$1.9 billion ($1.48
billion).
Exxon and Imperial, which jointly own the assets, began
marketing them at the start of this year, hoping to capitalize
on a rebound in oil and gas prices.
The assets were valued at up to $1 billion in January by
industry insiders.
A strong run-up in commodity prices since then, with
Russia's invasion of Ukraine stoking global supply concerns, has
pushed up the value of oil and gas properties across North
America.
U.S. crude oil futures settled at $111.76 a barrel on
Tuesday, up about 49% so far this year.
Imperial's share in the sale will be around C$940 million,
the companies said on Tuesday.
The assets being sold include 567,000 net acres in the
Montney shale play, 72,000 net acres in the Duvernay basin and
additional acreage in other areas of Alberta.
Net production from the assets is about 140 million cubic
feet of natural gas per day and about 9,000 barrels of crude,
condensate and natural gas liquids per day, according to the
companies.
The shale assets were related to a multi-billion dollar
impairment charge that Imperial and Exxon took in late 2020. The
companies also own petrochemical plants and Exxon operates
offshore production in Eastern Canada.
The asset sale is part of Exxon's plans to divest smaller
oil and gas operations as it looks to pay down debt and reward
shareholders. For Imperial, it is part of its "strategy to focus
upstream resources on key oil sands assets", the company said.
The sale is expected to close before the end of the third
quarter.
($1 = 1.2872 Canadian dollars)
