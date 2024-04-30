First Quarter 2024
Financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and operating results
For the three months ended March 31, 2024
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
Consolidated statement of income (U.S. GAAP, unaudited)
Three Months
to March 31
millions of Canadian dollars
2024
2023
Revenues and other income
Revenues (a)
12,249
12,057
Investment and other income (note 3)
34
64
Total revenues and other income
12,283
12,121
Expenses
Exploration
1
1
Purchases of crude oil and products (b)
7,706
7,478
Production and manufacturing (c)
1,664
1,756
Selling and general (c)
246
186
Federal excise tax and fuel charge
591
529
Depreciation and depletion
490
490
Non-service pension and postretirement benefit
1
20
Financing (d) (note 5)
12
16
Total expenses
10,711
10,476
Income (loss) before income taxes
1,572
1,645
Income taxes
377
397
Net income (loss)
1,195
1,248
Per share information (Canadian dollars)
Net income (loss) per common share - basic (note 9)
2.23
2.14
Net income (loss) per common share - diluted (note 9)
2.23
2.13
(a) Amounts from related parties included in revenues.
2,729
3,136
(b) Amounts to related parties included in purchases of crude oil and products.
985
1,078
(c) Amounts to related parties included in production and manufacturing, and selling and general expenses.
150
135
(d) Amounts to related parties included in financing.
44
39
The information in the notes to consolidated financial statements is an integral part of these statements.
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (U.S. GAAP, unaudited)
Three Months
to March 31
millions of Canadian dollars
2024
2023
Net income (loss)
1,195
1,248
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes
Postretirement benefits liability adjustment (excluding amortization)
4
21
Amortization of postretirement benefits liability adjustment
included in net benefit costs
12
10
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
16
31
Comprehensive income (loss)
1,211
1,279
The information in the notes to consolidated financial statements is an integral part of these statements.
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
Consolidated balance sheet (U.S. GAAP, unaudited)
As at
As at
Mar 31
Dec 31
millions of Canadian dollars
2024
2023
Assets
Current assets
1,176
864
Cash and cash equivalents
Accounts receivable - net (a)
5,204
4,482
Inventories of crude oil and products
2,106
1,944
Materials, supplies and prepaid expenses
1,043
1,008
Total current assets
9,529
8,298
Investments and long-term receivables (b)
1,082
1,062
Property, plant and equipment,
56,680
56,200
less accumulated depreciation and depletion
(25,841)
(25,365)
Property, plant and equipment, net
30,839
30,835
Goodwill
166
166
Other assets, including intangibles - net
897
838
Total assets
42,513
41,199
Liabilities
Current liabilities
121
121
Notes and loans payable
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (a) (note 7)
6,968
6,231
Income taxes payable
17
251
Total current liabilities
7,106
6,603
Long-term debt (c) (note 6)
4,006
4,011
Other long-term obligations (note 7)
3,860
3,851
Deferred income tax liabilities
4,429
4,512
Total liabilities
19,401
18,977
Shareholders' equity
992
992
Common shares at stated value (d) (note 9)
Earnings reinvested
22,781
21,907
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (note 10)
(661)
(677)
Total shareholders' equity
23,112
22,222
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
42,513
41,199
(a) Accounts receivable - net included net amounts receivable from related parties.
696
1,048
(b) Investments and long-term receivables included amounts from related parties.
271
283
(c) Long-term debt included amounts to related parties.
3,447
3,447
(d) Number of common shares authorized (millions).
1,100
1,100
Number of common shares outstanding (millions).
536
536
The information in the notes to consolidated financial statements is an integral part of these statements.
Approved by the directors April 29, 2024
/s/ Bradley W. Corson
/s/ Daniel E. Lyons
Chairman, president and
Senior vice-president,
chief executive officer
finance and administration, and controller
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
Consolidated statement of shareholders' equity (U.S. GAAP, unaudited)
Three Months
to March 31
millions of Canadian dollars
2024
2023
Common shares at stated value (note 9)
At beginning of period
992
1,079
Share purchases at stated value
-
-
At end of period
992
1,079
Earnings reinvested
At beginning of period
21,907
21,846
Net income (loss) for the period
1,195
1,248
Share purchases in excess of stated value
-
-
Dividends declared
(321)
(257)
At end of period
22,781
22,837
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (note 10)
At beginning of period
(677)
(512)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
16
31
At end of period
(661)
(481)
Shareholders' equity at end of period
23,112
23,435
The information in the notes to consolidated financial statements is an integral part of these statements.
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
Consolidated statement of cash flows (U.S. GAAP, unaudited)
Three Months
to March 31
millions of Canadian dollars
2024
2023
Operating activities
Net income (loss)
1,195
1,248
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation and depletion
490
490
(Gain) loss on asset sales (note 3)
(2)
(9)
Deferred income taxes and other
(164)
(56)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(722)
436
Inventories, materials, supplies and prepaid expenses
(196)
(479)
Income taxes payable
(234)
(2,077)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
707
(255)
All other items - net (b)
2
(119)
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities
1,076
(821)
Investing activities
Additions to property, plant and equipment Proceeds from asset sales (note 3)
Loans to equity companies - net
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities
- (429)
-
14
12 1
- (414)
Financing activities
Finance lease obligations - reduction (note 6)
(5)
(5)
Dividends paid
(278)
(266)
Common shares purchased (note 9)
-
-
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities
(283)
(271)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
312
(1,506)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
864
3,749
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period (a)
1,176
2,243
(a) Cash equivalents are all highly liquid securities with maturity of three months or less.
(b) Included contributions to registered pension plans.
(37)
(42)
Income taxes (paid) refunded.
(700)
(2,632)
Interest (paid), net of capitalization.
(11)
(21)
The information in the notes to consolidated financial statements is an integral part of these statements.
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
Notes to consolidated financial statements (unaudited)
1. Basis of financial statement preparation
These unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and follow the same accounting policies and methods of computation as, and should be read in conjunction with, the most recent annual consolidated financial statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the company's 2023 annual report on Form 10-K. In the opinion of the company, the information furnished herein reflects all known accruals and adjustments necessary for a fair statement of the results for the periods reported herein. All such adjustments are of a normal recurring nature.
The company's exploration and production activities are accounted for under the "successful efforts" method.
The results for the three months ended March 31, 2024, are not necessarily indicative of the operations to be expected for the full year.
All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
2. Business segments
Three Months to March 31
Upstream
Downstream
Chemical
millions of Canadian dollars
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues and other income
42
76
11,879
11,639
328
342
Revenues (a) (b)
Intersegment sales
4,122
3,622
1,748
1,823
90
91
Investment and other income (note 3)
4
2
12
20
1
-
4,168
3,700
13,639
13,482
419
433
Expenses
1
1
-
-
-
-
Exploration
Purchases of crude oil and products
1,813
1,543
11,591
11,196
260
274
Production and manufacturing
1,188
1,287
421
411
53
58
Selling and general
-
-
162
157
26
26
Federal excise tax and fuel charge
-
-
590
528
1
1
Depreciation and depletion
432
434
45
45
4
4
Non-service pension and postretirement benefit
-
-
-
-
-
-
Financing (note 5)
1
-
-
-
-
-
Total expenses
3,435
3,265
12,809
12,337
344
363
Income (loss) before income taxes
733
435
830
1,145
75
70
Income tax expense (benefit)
175
105
199
275
18
17
Net income (loss)
558
330
631
870
57
53
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities
891
(398)
7
(419)
(3)
(32)
Capital and exploration expenditures (c)
290
321
153
74
5
4
Total assets as at March 31
28,661
29,059
11,126
9,535
517
477
Three Months to March 31
Corporate and other
Eliminations
Consolidated
millions of Canadian dollars
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues and other income
-
-
-
-
12,249
12,057
Revenues (a) (b)
Intersegment sales
-
-
(5,960)
(5,536)
-
-
Investment and other income (note 3)
17
42
-
-
34
64
17
42
(5,960)
(5,536)
12,283
12,121
Expenses
-
-
-
-
1
1
Exploration
Purchases of crude oil and products
-
-
(5,958)
(5,535)
7,706
7,478
Production and manufacturing
2
-
-
-
1,664
1,756
Selling and general
60
4
(2)
(1)
246
186
Federal excise tax and fuel charge
-
-
-
-
591
529
Depreciation and depletion
9
7
-
-
490
490
Non-service pension and postretirement benefit
1
20
-
-
1
20
Financing (note 5)
11
16
-
-
12
16
Total expenses
83
47
(5,960)
(5,536)
10,711
10,476
Income (loss) before income taxes
(66)
(5)
-
-
1,572
1,645
Income tax expense (benefit)
(15)
-
-
-
377
397
Net income (loss)
(51)
(5)
-
-
1,195
1,248
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities
181
28
-
-
1,076
(821)
Capital and exploration expenditures (c)
48
30
-
-
496
429
Total assets as at March 31
2,699
3,815
(490)
(771)
42,513
42,115
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
- Includes export sales to the United States of $2,378 million (2023 - $2,375 million).
- Revenues include both revenue within the scope of ASC 606 and outside the scope of ASC 606. Trade receivables in "Accounts receivable - net" reported on the Consolidated balance sheet include both receivables within the scope of ASC 606 and outside the scope of ASC 606. Revenue and receivables outside the scope of ASC 606 primarily relate to physically settled commodity contracts accounted for as derivatives. Contractual terms, credit quality and type of customer are generally similar between contracts within the scope of ASC 606 and those outside it.
Three Months
Revenues
to March 31
millions of Canadian dollars
2024
2023
Revenue from contracts with customers
9,729
10,520
Revenue outside the scope of ASC 606
2,520
1,537
Total
12,249
12,057
- Capital and exploration expenditures (CAPEX) include exploration expenses, additions to property, plant and equipment, additions to finance leases, additional investments and acquisitions and the company's share of similar costs for equity companies. CAPEX excludes the purchase of carbon emission credits.
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
3. Investment and other income
Investment and other income included gains and losses on asset sales as follows:
Three Months
to March 31
millions of Canadian dollars
2024
2023
Proceeds from asset sales
4
14
Book value of asset sales
2
5
Gain (loss) on asset sales, before tax
2
9
Gain (loss) on asset sales, after tax
2
8
4. Employee retirement benefits
The components of net benefit cost were as follows:
Three Months
to March 31
millions of Canadian dollars
2024
2023
Pension benefits:
Service cost
46
41
Interest cost
91
93
Expected return on plan assets
(113)
(93)
Amortization of prior service cost
7
4
Amortization of actuarial loss (gain)
12
11
Net benefit cost
43
56
Other postretirement benefits:
Service cost
4
3
Interest cost
6
7
Amortization of actuarial loss (gain)
(2)
(2)
Net benefit cost
8
8
5. Financing costs
Three Months
to March 31
millions of Canadian dollars
2024
2023
Debt-related interest
52
46
Capitalized interest
(41)
(30)
Net interest expense
11
16
Other interest
1
-
Total financing
12
16
