Financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and operating results

The information in the notes to consolidated financial statements is an integral part of these statements.

(c) Amounts to related parties included in production and manufacturing, and selling and general expenses.

(a) Cash equivalents are all highly liquid securities with maturity of three months or less.

IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED

Notes to consolidated financial statements (unaudited)

1. Basis of financial statement preparation

These unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and follow the same accounting policies and methods of computation as, and should be read in conjunction with, the most recent annual consolidated financial statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the company's 2023 annual report on Form 10-K. In the opinion of the company, the information furnished herein reflects all known accruals and adjustments necessary for a fair statement of the results for the periods reported herein. All such adjustments are of a normal recurring nature.

The company's exploration and production activities are accounted for under the "successful efforts" method.

The results for the three months ended March 31, 2024, are not necessarily indicative of the operations to be expected for the full year.

All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

