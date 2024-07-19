selected item
Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Peter Shaw, vice-president, investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host a 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Call on Friday, August 2, following the company's second quarter earnings release that morning. The event begins at 9 a.m. MT and will be accessible by webcast.
During the call, Mr. Corson will offer brief remarks prior to taking questions from Imperial's covering analysts.
