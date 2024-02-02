By Josh Beckerman

Imperial Oil said its strong fourth-quarter operating performance was more than offset by weaker commodity prices.

On market conditions:

"Energy markets began to normalize in 2023, down from their 2022 high. While demand for liquids set a record in 2023, supply continued to grow. During the first half of 2023, the price of crude oil declined, impacted by higher inventory levels. In the second half, crude oil prices increased as a result of strong demand, tight inventory levels, and ongoing actions by OPEC+ oil producers to limit supply. In addition, the Canadian WTI/WCS spread began to weaken in the fourth quarter, but remained in line with 2022 on an annual basis. Throughout 2023, strong demand for gasoline and distillate combined with low inventories kept refining margins strong, but short of 2022 levels on an annual basis. In the fourth quarter refining margins dropped due to higher inventory and lower seasonal demand."

On production:

"Upstream production in the fourth quarter averaged 452,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, the highest quarterly production in over 30 years when adjusting for the divestment of XTO Energy Canada, with full-year production of 413,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day. At Kearl, quarterly total gross production averaged 308,000 barrels per day (218,000 barrels Imperial's share), the highest quarterly production in the asset's history."

