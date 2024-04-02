ATTENDING THE VIRTUAL MEETING
This year we will hold our meeting in a virtual-only format, which will be conducted via live webcast. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to vote. All shareholders will be able to ask questions, and guests can attend and view the webcast.
TO ATTEND:
- 1 Login to the meeting 15 minutes beforehand at:
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Imperial Oil Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2024 22:52:42 UTC.