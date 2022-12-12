Imperial Oil Shares Slip After Preliminary Results of Substantial Issuer Bid

By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Imperial Oil Ltd.'s shares slipped Monday after the oil company said it expected to buy for cancellation roughly 1.5 billion Canadian dollars ($1.1 billion) of its shares.

In morning trading, shares were 2% lower at C$66.83. The stock has risen 47% this year.

Imperial Oil said it expected to buy 20.7 million of its shares at C$72.50 each by way of a substantial issuer bid, a means of buying outstanding securities for cancellation, representing 3.4% of the total number issued and outstanding as of the end of October. The modified Dutch auction had a tender price range of C$72.50 to C$87 a share.

Exxon Mobil Corp., Imperial Oil's majority shareholder, made a proportionate tender under the offer and will maintain its stake at just under 70%.

Imperial Oil said it expects to have about 584.2 million shares issued and outstanding after the offer is completed.

