    IMO   CA4530384086

IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED

(IMO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:05 2022-12-12 am EST
67.46 CAD   -1.11%
11:04aImperial Oil Shares Slip After Preliminary Results of Substantial Issuer Bid
DJ
10:46aMiners, financials drag TSX index to three-week low
RE
08:25aImperial Oil Ltd : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Imperial Oil Shares Slip After Preliminary Results of Substantial Issuer Bid

12/12/2022 | 11:04am EST
By Robb M. Stewart


OTTAWA--Imperial Oil Ltd.'s shares slipped Monday after the oil company said it expected to buy for cancellation roughly 1.5 billion Canadian dollars ($1.1 billion) of its shares.

In morning trading, shares were 2% lower at C$66.83. The stock has risen 47% this year.

Imperial Oil said it expected to buy 20.7 million of its shares at C$72.50 each by way of a substantial issuer bid, a means of buying outstanding securities for cancellation, representing 3.4% of the total number issued and outstanding as of the end of October. The modified Dutch auction had a tender price range of C$72.50 to C$87 a share.

Exxon Mobil Corp., Imperial Oil's majority shareholder, made a proportionate tender under the offer and will maintain its stake at just under 70%.

Imperial Oil said it expects to have about 584.2 million shares issued and outstanding after the offer is completed.


Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-22 1103ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.83% 78.42 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 1.74% 105.51 Delayed Quote.69.21%
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED -1.17% 67.46 Delayed Quote.49.54%
WTI 2.63% 73.828 Delayed Quote.-5.15%
Financials
Sales 2022 59 369 M 43 577 M 43 577 M
Net income 2022 6 928 M 5 085 M 5 085 M
Net Debt 2022 1 543 M 1 133 M 1 133 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,19x
Yield 2022 2,09%
Capitalization 41 262 M 30 286 M 30 286 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 5 400
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Imperial Oil Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 68,22 CAD
Average target price 78,63 CAD
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradley W. Corson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel E. Lyons Senior Vice President-Finance & Administration
Dave C. Brownell Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Jack M. Mintz Independent Director
Krystyna T. Hoeg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED49.54%30 286
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION69.21%426 408
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD10.17%200 972
BP PLC39.77%102 277
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION1.93%73 484
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION66.95%50 067