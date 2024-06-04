Imperial announced today that its Esso and Mobil brands will become the Official Fuel Supplier of The Calgary Stampede.

Esso and Mobil fuels are formulated to help improve fuel economy, engine responsiveness and performance*. By supplying the Calgary Stampede's 120-vehicle fleet, Esso and Mobil will help keep these vehicles on the road longer… much longer than an 8-second bull ride.

"The Calgary Stampede is an iconic annual celebration which brings people together from across Calgary, Canada and the world," says Brad Corson, chairman, president and CEO of Imperial. "Both Imperial and the Calgary Stampede have more than a century of history in Canada and Calgary. We are excited to enhance our support and have the Esso and Mobil brands fuel the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth."

This new partnership expands on Imperial's current sponsorship of the Kids' Chuck Challenge, which sees youth participate in a miniature chuckwagon race on plush horses. The Challenge occurs daily during the Cowboys Rangeland Derby.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Imperial as we host, educate, and entertain visitors from across the city and around the world," says Meghan Kivisto, vice president, sales, marketing and programming at the Calgary Stampede. "Together, we celebrate the vibrant energy that fuels our city and the Calgary Stampede itself."

Imperial's enhanced sponsorship of the Calgary Stampede is only one way the company is working with Western Canada's agricultural community. Imperial is currently constructing a renewable diesel facility at its Strathcona refinery near Edmonton. The renewable diesel facility will use plant oils, such as canola, as bio-feedstock. The facility is expected to produce more than one billion litres per year and has the potential to reduce annual greenhouse emissions by about 3 million tonnes compared to conventional fuels.

Imperial, the Calgary Stampede, and the Esso and Mobil fuel brands - now that's what we call horsepower!

* Applies to Synergy Diesel Efficient branded fuel compared to diesel fuel without detergent additive and to Synergy-branded gasoline compared to gasoline meeting minimum Canadian government standards. Actual benefits will vary based on factors such as vehicle type, driving style and fuel previously used. Concentration and availability of our proprietary additive package may vary based upon factors beyond our control, including supply disruptions.

Forward-looking statements

Statements of future events or conditions in this statement, including projections, targets, expectations, estimates, and business plans, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include references to the company's Strathcona renewable diesel project, including timing, consumption of materials during operation, expected production, and reductions to greenhouse gas emissions, and are based on the company's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions at the time the statements are made.

Actual future financial and operating results, including expectations and assumptions concerning project plans, timing, costs, technical evaluations and capacities, and the company's ability to effectively execute on these plans and operate its assets, including its investment in the renewable diesel facility at Strathcona; the adoption and impact of new facilities or technologies on reductions to greenhouse gas emissions, including but not limited to technologies using solvents to replace energy intensive steam at Cold Lake, boiler flue gas technology at Kearl, Strathcona renewable diesel, carbon capture and storage, recovery technologies and efficiency projects, and any changes in the scope, terms, or costs of such projects; that any required support from policymakers and other stakeholders for various new technologies will be provided; the availability and cost of locally-sourced and grown feedstock and the supply of renewable diesel to British Columbia in connection with its low-carbon fuel legislation; the amount and timing of emissions reductions, including the impact of lower carbon fuels; the results of research programs and new technologies, including with respect to greenhouse gas emissions, and the ability to bring new technologies to scale on a commercially competitive basis, and the competitiveness of alternative energy and other emission reduction technologies; future energy demand, supply and mix; the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory and third-party approvals, including for new technologies that will help the company meet its lower emissions goals; performance of third-party service providers; commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and general market conditions; and applicable laws and government policies, including with respect to climate change, greenhouse gas emissions reductions and low carbon fuels, could differ materially depending on a number of factors.



These factors include global, regional or local changes in supply and demand for oil, natural gas, petroleum and petrochemical products and resulting demand, price, differential and margin impacts, including foreign government action with respect to supply levels and prices, and the occurrence of wars; political or regulatory events, including changes in law or government policy; environmental regulation, including climate change and greenhouse gas regulation and changes to such regulation; failure, delay or uncertainty regarding supportive policy and market development for the adoption of emerging lower emission energy technologies and other technologies that support emissions reductions; receipt of regulatory approvals in a timely manner, especially with respect to large scale emissions reduction projects; project management and schedules and timely completion of projects; the results of research programs and new technologies, the ability to bring new technologies to commercial scale on a cost-competitive basis, and the competitiveness of alternative energy and other emission reduction technologies; unanticipated technical or operational difficulties; availability and performance of third-party service providers; and other factors discussed in Item 1A Risk factors and Item 7 Management's discussion and analysis in the company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K.



Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some that are similar to other oil and gas companies and some that are unique to Imperial. Imperial's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Imperial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada's energy resources. As Canada's largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

