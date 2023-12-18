Imperial Oil Limited is a Canada-based integrated oil company. The Company is engaged in all phases of the petroleum industry in Canada, including the exploration for, and production and sale of, crude oil and natural gas. It is also a producer of crude oil, a petroleum refiner and a marketer of petroleum products. It is also a producer of petrochemicals. The Companyâs operations are conducted in three main segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Companyâs operations include Cold Lake, Kearl, Nanticoke, Sarnia and Strathcona refinery. The Companyâs products and services include Asphalt, Chemical products, Esso and Mobil stations, Esso Commercial Cardlocks, Lubricants, Marine, Safety Data Sheets and Wholesale fuels. The Sarnia operation is an integrated fuel, chemical manufacturing and petroleum research facility in Canada. The refinery can process about 120,000 barrels of crude oil daily. This crude oil is processed into a range of products for heat and transportation.