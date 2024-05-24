INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS FORM 6-K REPORT

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (the "Company") has entered into agreements to acquire a 40,170 dwt M.R. refined petroleum product tanker, built at SLS Shipbuilding, South Korea in 2009, for $23.35 million and a 33,700 dwt handysize drybulk carrier, built at Shin Kochi Jyuko, Japan in 2012, for $15.5 million, from entities affiliated with Brave Maritime, which is affiliated with members of the Vafias family. The drybulk carrier is expected to be delivered by the end of August 2024 and the product tanker is expected to be delivered by the end of December 2024, each on a charter-free basis. The Company expects to finance the purchase price for each vessel with cash-on-hand and has the option to pay for the vessels latest by one year from each respective purchase agreement.

