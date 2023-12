Impiana Hotels Berhad is a Malaysia-based investment holding company, which operates primarily in the hospitality industry. The Company's business segment includes Hospitality business and Property development. The Hospitality business is engaged in management and operation of hotels and resorts, property investment and hotel development. The Property development is engaged in property development activities. The Company's subsidiaries include Impiana Ipoh Sdn. Bhd., Impiana Hotels & Resorts Management Sdn. Bhd., and Impiana Cherating Sdn. Bhd. Impiana Ipoh Sdn. Bhd. is engaged in investment holding, management and operation of hotels and resorts, property investment and hotel development. Impiana Hotels & Resorts Management Sdn. Bhd. provides professional management services to hotels, resorts and recreation clubs. Impiana Cherating Sdn. Bhd. is engaged in property development, operation of resort, hotel business and related services.