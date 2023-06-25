MID & SMALL VIRTUAL

COMPANY MANAGEMENT

SIMONE LO RUSSO

SIMONA CASTELLI

LUCREZIA TOSCANA

Co-Founder

Co-Founder

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Executive Officer

Chairman

HR Director

Chief Operating Officer

INDEX

OVERVIEW

BUSINESS EVENTS 2023

KEY FINANCIALS

GROWTH STRATEGY

APPENDIX

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

OVERVIEW

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

IMPIANTI,YOURITALIANICTPARTNER

IMPIANTI S.p.A. is a System Integrator active in the ICT & Audio/Video sectors - able to offer complex/tailor-made solutions and massive installations in the field of hardware/software infrastructures.

DEVELOPMENT AND INTEGRATION OFAVANT-GARDETECHNOLOGIES: high expertise in design, development and integration able to anticipate and meet a wide range of market demands.

30-YEARMARKET PRESENCE AND MANAGEMENT EXPERTISE: management and technical-commercial structure competent and able to adapt to the evolution of the market.

ESG COMPLIANT: business logic, strategies and investments with a positive impact on society and the environment to implement corporate governance inspired by ethical criteria.

SOLID CUSTOMER BASE: privileged interlocutor, in over 100 supplier registers, for Corporate and Multinational Companies and for the PA.

STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS WITH INTERNATIONAL SUPPLIERS: distribution agreements of technologically advanced products.

VALUE CHAIN: selection of suppliers and customers based on compliance with sustainability values along the entire commercial chain.

REFERENCE MARKET: markets with strong growth and expansion, such as ICT and digital transformation solutions.

