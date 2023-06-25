IMPIANTI,YOURITALIANICTPARTNER

IMPIANTI S.p.A. is a System Integrator active in the ICT & Audio/Video sectors - able to offer complex/tailor-made solutions and massive installations in the field of hardware/software infrastructures.

DEVELOPMENT AND INTEGRATION OFAVANT-GARDETECHNOLOGIES: high expertise in design, development and integration able to anticipate and meet a wide range of market demands.

30-YEARMARKET PRESENCE AND MANAGEMENT EXPERTISE: management and technical-commercial structure competent and able to adapt to the evolution of the market.

ESG COMPLIANT: business logic, strategies and investments with a positive impact on society and the environment to implement corporate governance inspired by ethical criteria.

SOLID CUSTOMER BASE: privileged interlocutor, in over 100 supplier registers, for Corporate and Multinational Companies and for the PA.

STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS WITH INTERNATIONAL SUPPLIERS: distribution agreements of technologically advanced products.

VALUE CHAIN: selection of suppliers and customers based on compliance with sustainability values along the entire commercial chain.

REFERENCE MARKET: markets with strong growth and expansion, such as ICT and digital transformation solutions.