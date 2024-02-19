(Alliance News) - Impianti Spa announced Monday that it has won a EUR700,000 tender to supply 8,000 multimedia kits for a leading public administration body.

The signing of the contract represents the client's desire to renew its technological systems through multimedia kits, consisting of speakerphones, headsets, webcams - products of the highest quality and Microsoft Teams certified - with the aim of improving operational activities and facilitating digital interactions of employees, making processes more productive.

Simone Lo Russo, founder and CEO of Impianti, said, "We are very pleased to have been awarded this tender, a further demonstration that the products and solutions provided by Impianti represent a technological and innovative tool to accompany PAs in the national digitization process, always guaranteeing the highest standard of quality."

Impianti's stock closed Monday up 1.7 percent at EUR0.43 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

