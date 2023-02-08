Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Impinj, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PI   US4532041096

IMPINJ, INC.

(PI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-10 pm EST
122.95 USD   -2.04%
12:33pGoldman Sachs Adjusts Impinj's Price Target to $142 From $111, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/09Goldman Sachs Raises Price Target on Impinj to $142 From $111, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/09Canaccord Genuity Adjusts Price Target on Impinj to $155 From $140, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Impinj : 4Q22 Investor Presentation

02/08/2023 | 04:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Boundless IoT

See what's possible when every thing is connected to the digital world

Investor Presentation

Fourth Quarter 2022

Forward-Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation and the accompanying oral commentary contain forward- looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, any statements about expectations, projections, trends, plans, ambitions, strategies, and objectives of management for the future; potential markets or market size, technology or business developments, including the anticipated launch of new products, capabilities and technologies; enforceability of our intellectual property rights or our position within the industry; the expected or potential impact of Covid-19; the impact of silicon wafer and reader component availability and supply; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and information available to us at the time of this presentation and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update forward-looking statements or to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations. This presentation also contains statistical data, estimates and forecasts that are based on independent industry publications or reports or other publicly available information, as well as other information based on our internal sources.

Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements or in data or estimates made by independent parties or by us. Forward-looking statements, and any statistical data, estimates and forecasts contained in this presentation, are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions including those identified in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Among other non-GAAP financial measures, this presentation uses (1) Adjusted EBITDA, which we calculate as GAAP net income (loss), excluding if applicable for the periods presented, the effects of stock-based compensation; depreciation; investigation costs; restructuring costs; settlement and related costs; other income, net; interest expense; loss on debt extinguishment; induced conversion expense associated with repurchases of our convertible notes; and income tax benefit (expense) and

  1. Free cash flow, which we calculate as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities adjusted for net cash paid for settlement and related costs less purchases of property and equipment. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from similarly termed non-GAAP measures used by other companies. See the appendix for a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

© 2023

2

Impinj at a Glance

• Massive

opportunity

• Extending the IoT

to everyday items

Revenue (M)

$257.8

$190.3

$152.8

$138.9

$122.6

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

20% CAGR 2018 - 2022

  • Integrated platform for item connectivity
  • Market leadership at every platform layer
  • Blue chip end users across multiple verticals

75+ Billion

Items Connected(1)

Pioneer and leader in

300+

Patents Issued and allowed(1)

(1) As of December 31, 2022

© 2023

3

Boundless IoT

Connectivity for trillions of items every year

© 2023

4

Connecting Retail

Today

  • Improving inventory visibility
  • Increasing sales
  • Enhancing efficiencies
  • Visibility through entire fulfillment process

Opportunity

  • 80 billion apparel items annually(1)
  • RAIN-enabledexit gates
  • RAIN self-checkout terminals
  • RAIN-enabledhandhelds
  1. Based on Impinj internal estimates

Inventory Visibility

Omnichannel Fulfillment

Self-Checkout & Loss Prevention

© 2023 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Impinj Inc. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 21:40:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about IMPINJ, INC.
12:33pGoldman Sachs Adjusts Impinj's Price Target to $142 From $111, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/09Goldman Sachs Raises Price Target on Impinj to $142 From $111, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/09Canaccord Genuity Adjusts Price Target on Impinj to $155 From $140, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
02/09Needham Adjusts Impinj's Price Target to $138 From $130, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/08Impinj : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/08Transcript : Impinj, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2023
CI
02/08Impinj : 4Q22 Investor Presentation
PU
02/08(PI) IMPINJ Sees Q1 EPS $0.30 to $0.36
MT
02/08Earnings Flash (PI) IMPINJ Posts Q4 Revenue $76.6M, vs. Street Est of $76.3M
MT
02/08Earnings Flash (PI) IMPINJ Reports Q4 EPS $0.41, vs. Street Est of $0.39
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IMPINJ, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 257 M - -
Net income 2022 -25,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 246 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -126x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 253 M 3 253 M -
EV / Sales 2022 13,6x
EV / Sales 2023 9,62x
Nbr of Employees 332
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart IMPINJ, INC.
Duration : Period :
Impinj, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPINJ, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 125,51 $
Average target price 142,29 $
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Diorio Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cary L. Baker Chief Financial Officer
Steve Sanghi Chairman
Hussein Mecklai Chief Operating Officer
Gregory Sessler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPINJ, INC.14.96%3 253
NVIDIA CORPORATION52.85%549 714
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED21.52%465 212
BROADCOM INC.7.20%250 485
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.83%158 577
QUALCOMM, INC.18.73%145 541