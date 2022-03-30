Log in
IMPINJ, INC.

Impinj Hires Christina Balam as Vice President of Human Resources

03/30/2022
Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced that Christina Balam has joined Impinj as vice president of human resources. Balam has more than 15 years experience leading people and talent organizations. Prior to joining Impinj she served as vice president of human resources with NetMotion Software.

“It is more important than ever to invest in a workplace culture that prioritizes people, and we are thrilled to welcome Christina to Impinj,” said Cary Baker, Impinj chief financial officer. “Christina’s solution-oriented, people-first approach to HR will help Impinj continue to scale globally, retain our amazing employees, and attract top talent.”

As a member of the Impinj executive leadership team, Balam is focused on building Impinj’s HR organization from tactical strengths to strategic initiatives that create a strong foundation across the company. She oversees the company’s investment in people and culture, leading programs and processes that support global talent acquisition and employee satisfaction and performance.

“Impinj has an incredible culture focused on collaboration and teamwork,” said Balam. “I am passionate about creating environments where people and teams thrive. It’s exciting to join a company committed to investing in its people and that demonstrates servant leadership. I look forward to collaborating across the company to strengthen and build an HR program that supports and fosters Impinj’s culture and principles.”

Prior to Impinj, Balam led the HR program at NetMotion, where she partnered closely with leadership and employees to improve culture and retention, drive recruitment and develop international teams. Her efforts resulted in two consecutive Seattle Business Magazine 100 Best Companies to Work For awards in 2019 and 2020. Previously, she held head of HR roles for Point Inside and Akona (acquired by iSoftStone). Balam holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Washington State University.

About Impinj

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 226 M - -
Net income 2022 -46,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 133 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -35,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 661 M 1 661 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,95x
EV / Sales 2023 6,23x
Nbr of Employees 332
Free-Float 94,8%
Managers and Directors
Christopher Diorio Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cary L. Baker Chief Financial Officer
Steve Sanghi Chairman
Hussein Mecklai Chief Operating Officer
Gregory Sessler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPINJ, INC.-24.40%1 661
NVIDIA CORPORATION-2.57%718 119
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-4.23%531 993
BROADCOM INC.-3.60%261 900
INTEL CORPORATION1.46%212 762
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-14.36%200 540