IMPINJ, INC.
HUMAN RIGHTS POLICY
(June 14, 2024)
1. INTRODUCTION AND PRINCIPLES
In keeping with our principles, Impinj, Inc. ("Impinj" or the "Company") commits to conducting its business not only in accordance with the law, but also with the highest levels of business integrity and ethics, particularly with regard to human rights. Impinj's Human Rights Policy formalizes that commitment. It also formalizes our expectation that our entire supply chain implement similar human-rights commitments in their operations.
We base our commitment to global human rights on internationally recognized principles, including:
- The United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights
- The United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights
- The International Labour Organization's Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work
- The Responsible Business Alliance Code of Conduct
Impinj commits to supporting and promoting human rights that benefit all stakeholders, including employees, customers, supply-chain partners, contingent workers, stockholders and our global community.
2. BUSINESS CONDUCT
As detailed in ourCode of Business Conduct and Ethicsand ourSupplier Code of Conduct, Impinj commits that its business conduct will follow the highest standards of integrity, ethics and corporate governance. Our commitment extends to our relationships with suppliers and to affirming that working conditions in our supply chain are safe; that workers are treated with respect and dignity; and that manufacturing processes are environmentally and socially responsible. We expect all business conducted by or on behalf of Impinj, and within our supply chain, be in full compliance not only with all applicable laws and regulations but also in the spirit of the above internationally recognized principles.
3. WAGES, BENEFITS AND WORK HOURS
Impinj commits to providing competitive compensation and benefits. In addition to salary, we offer equity awards to eligible employees because we believe all contribute to, and should share in, our success.
Impinj operates in compliance with applicable wage, work hours, overtime and benefits laws, as well as in compliance with international labor standards. We pay wages at or above the legally mandated minimum wage requirements, including the legal overtime rate for hourly employees. We offer broad benefits packages that we believe provide employees the time, resources and flexibility to support their well-being and that of their families. Benefits vary by country but always meet or exceed all applicable laws and regulations.
4. DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION, NONDISCRIMINATION AND ANTI-HARASSMENT
We believe our corporate success stems, first and foremost, from the culture we build. We value employees from around the globe who represent varied backgrounds, viewpoints and experiences. Our diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) program focuses on building and supporting underrepresented populations across our workforce and cultivating an environment where everyone can contribute, be heard, and experience a sense of belonging and empowerment to be their most authentic selves.
Impinj is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, disability or any other classification. All executives and employees complete training courses on diversity and inclusion, avoiding both explicit and implicit bias and recognizing and preventing harassment or discrimination. We do not and will not tolerate discrimination, harassment or impropriety of any kind.
5. SAFE AND HEALTHY WORKPLACE
Impinj commits to a safe, healthy and productive workplace for all our employees and contingent workers that complies with all applicable laws, regulations as well as internal policies. We have procedures to avoid, report, classify, manage and track workplace injury or illness. We encourage employee reporting, investigate underlying issues and are quick to implement corrective actions. Our emergency preparedness includes fire drills and other regular preparedness training including CPR and first-aid classes.
6. PREVENTING FORCED LABOR AND HUMAN TRAFFICKING
Employees are free to leave the Company at any time with reasonable notice. We do not confiscate any employee's government-issued identification, passports or work permits as a condition of employment. We abhor and have zero tolerance for forced, bonded or indentured labor; child labor; or slavery or trafficking of persons in any form. We do not and will not transport, harbor, recruit or transfer persons by means of threat, force, coercion, abduction or fraud.
7. PREVENTING CHILD LABOR
Impinj does not and will not engage in or condone the unlawful employment or exploitation of children. We will not consider anyone for employment who is under the minimum age set by law.
8. FREEDOM OF ASSOCIATION
Impinj respects the rights of all employees to associate freely, seek representation or join workers' councils in accordance with the law. We encourage all employees to communicate openly without fear of reprisal, discrimination, intimidation or harassment. Within the framework of laws, regulations and prevailing labor relations and employment practices, workers have the right to be represented by worker organizations and to engage in collective bargaining.
9. VIOLATIONS
Impinj will promptly act, where appropriate, for violations of this policy by employees, agents, contractors, consultants and suppliers. In the event of a violation of this policy, disciplinary actions may include, at the Company's sole discretion, oral or written reprimand, suspension or immediate termination of employment or business relationship, or any other disciplinary action or combination of disciplinary actions as deemed appropriate by the Company and its commitment to this policy as well as its principles.
10. FEEDBACK AND CONCERNS
Impinj prioritizes and supports open, honest, constructive and ongoing communication to resolve issues. We solicit feedback, suggestions and ideas. Our open-door policy encourages employees to speak openly to any level of management and fosters an environment of trust, mutual respect, transparency and openness.
We encourage employees to discuss feedback or concerns with their supervisor, Human Resources or the Company's Compliance Officer. For nonemployees, please submit any feedback or concerns by emailing: humanrights@impinj.com, or mailing:
Impinj
400 Fairview Ave. N, Suite 1200
Seattle, WA 98109
Attention: Compliance Officer
