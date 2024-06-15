IMPINJ, INC.

HUMAN RIGHTS POLICY

(June 14, 2024)

1. INTRODUCTION AND PRINCIPLES

In keeping with our principles, Impinj, Inc. ("Impinj" or the "Company") commits to conducting its business not only in accordance with the law, but also with the highest levels of business integrity and ethics, particularly with regard to human rights. Impinj's Human Rights Policy formalizes that commitment. It also formalizes our expectation that our entire supply chain implement similar human-rights commitments in their operations.

We base our commitment to global human rights on internationally recognized principles, including:

The United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights

The United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights

The International Labour Organization's Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work

The Responsible Business Alliance Code of Conduct

Impinj commits to supporting and promoting human rights that benefit all stakeholders, including employees, customers, supply-chain partners, contingent workers, stockholders and our global community.

2. BUSINESS CONDUCT

As detailed in ourCode of Business Conduct and Ethicsand ourSupplier Code of Conduct, Impinj commits that its business conduct will follow the highest standards of integrity, ethics and corporate governance. Our commitment extends to our relationships with suppliers and to affirming that working conditions in our supply chain are safe; that workers are treated with respect and dignity; and that manufacturing processes are environmentally and socially responsible. We expect all business conducted by or on behalf of Impinj, and within our supply chain, be in full compliance not only with all applicable laws and regulations but also in the spirit of the above internationally recognized principles.

3. WAGES, BENEFITS AND WORK HOURS

Impinj commits to providing competitive compensation and benefits. In addition to salary, we offer equity awards to eligible employees because we believe all contribute to, and should share in, our success.

Impinj operates in compliance with applicable wage, work hours, overtime and benefits laws, as well as in compliance with international labor standards. We pay wages at or above the legally mandated minimum wage requirements, including the legal overtime rate for hourly employees. We offer broad benefits packages that we believe provide employees the time, resources and flexibility to support their well-being and that of their families. Benefits vary by country but always meet or exceed all applicable laws and regulations.

4. DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION, NONDISCRIMINATION AND ANTI-HARASSMENT

We believe our corporate success stems, first and foremost, from the culture we build. We value employees from around the globe who represent varied backgrounds, viewpoints and experiences. Our diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) program focuses on building and supporting underrepresented populations across our workforce and cultivating an environment where everyone can contribute, be heard, and experience a sense of belonging and empowerment to be their most authentic selves.

Impinj is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, disability or any other classification. All executives and employees complete training courses on diversity and inclusion, avoiding both explicit and implicit bias and recognizing and preventing harassment or discrimination. We do not and will not tolerate discrimination, harassment or impropriety of any kind.

www.impinj.com | 400 Fairview Ave. N, Suite 1200 | Seattle, WA 98109 | Tel +1-206-517-5300