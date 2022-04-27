Impinj : Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

Impinj Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SEATTLE, WA, April 27, 2022- Impinj, Inc.(NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today released its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"Our first-quarter results were strong, with demand for our endpoint ICs, reader ICs, readers and gateways all showing extraordinary strength," said Chris Diorio, Impinj co-founder and CEO. "We delivered record revenue and solid profitability while investing in our team, company and platform."

First Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

• Revenue of $53.1 million

• GAAP gross margin of 54.2%; non-GAAP gross margin of 57.0%

• GAAP net loss of $10.5 million, or loss of $(0.42) per diluted share using 25.0 million shares

• Adjusted EBITDA of 3.5 million

• Non-GAAP net income of 2.4 million, or income of $0.09 per diluted share using 27.0 million shares

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the tables below. Additionally, descriptions of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" sections below.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Outlook

Impinj provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations; actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the comments below regarding forward-looking statements. The following table presents Impinj's financial outlook for the second quarter 2022 (in millions, except per share data):

Three Months Ending June 30, 2022 Revenue $54.0 to $56.0 GAAP Net loss ($13.5) to ($12.0) Adjusted EBITDA income (loss) $0.1 to $1.6 GAAP Weighted-average shares - basic and diluted 25.30 to 25.50 GAAP Net loss per share - basic and diluted ($0.54 ) to ($0.47 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) ($1.1 ) to $0.4 Non-GAAP Weighted-average shares - basic 25.30 to 25.50 Non-GAAP Weighted-average shares - diluted 25.30 to 27.20 Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted ($0.05) to $0.01

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP is provided in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the market for RAIN RFID, our strategy, our prospects, the impact of Covid-19, the impact of silicon wafer availability and supply, and financial considerations for second quarter of 2022 and future periods.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.



IMPINJ, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value, unaudited)

March 31, 2022 (1) December 31, 2021 (1) Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,543 $ 123,903 Short-term investments 101,724 69,443 Accounts receivable, net 38,533 35,449 Inventory 31,561 21,958 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,195 5,049 Total current assets 242,556 255,802 Long-term investments 28,144 14,225 Property and equipment, net 29,133 27,500 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,863 11,667 Other non-current assets 2,365 2,462 Goodwill 3,881 3,881 Total assets $ 316,942 $ 315,537 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,103 $ 11,732 Accrued compensation and employee related benefits 4,590 6,365 Accrued and other current liabilities 3,878 2,481 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,967 4,143 Restructuring liabilities 554 591 Current portion of long-term debt 9,643 9,633 Current portion of deferred revenue 907 558 Total current liabilities 32,642 35,503 Long-term debt, net of current portion 279,054 278,661 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 11,102 11,934 Other long-term liabilities 113 279 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 320 236 Total liabilities 323,231 326,613 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value 25 25 Additional paid-in capital 367,347 351,422 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (716 ) (39 ) Accumulated deficit (372,945 ) (362,484 ) Total stockholders' equity (6,289 ) (11,076 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 316,942 $ 315,537 (1) We adopted ASU 2020-06 on January 1, 2021 using modified retrospective transition method and accounted for our convertible notes due 2026, or the 2019 Notes, on a whole-instrument basis. Upon adoption, we no longer had unamortized debt discount related to the equity component of the 2019 Notes. The condensed consolidated financial statements under both periods are presented under ASU 2020-06.

IMPINJ, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 53,144 $ 45,248 Cost of revenue 24,365 23,267 Gross profit 28,779 21,981 Operating expenses: Research and development 17,989 13,791 Sales and marketing 9,299 7,645 General and administrative 10,806 8,154 Restructuring costs - 1,263 Total operating expenses 38,094 30,853 Loss from operations (9,315 ) (8,872 ) Other income, net 164 23 Interest expense (1,261 ) (525 ) Loss before income taxes (10,412 ) (9,374 ) Income tax expense (49 ) (42 ) Net loss $ (10,461 ) $ (9,416 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.42 ) $ (0.40 ) Weighted-average shares - basic and diluted 24,980 23,671

IMPINJ, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net loss $ (10,461 ) $ (9,416 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 1,508 1,040 Stock-based compensation 11,314 7,449 Accretion of discount or amortization of premium on investments 301 218 Amortization of debt issuance costs 403 94 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,084 ) 1,498 Inventory (9,603 ) 8,262 Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,142 ) 880 Accounts payable (2,768 ) (2,137 ) Accrued compensation and employee related benefits (1,775 ) 345 Accrued and other liabilities 1,279 722 Operating lease right-of-use assets 804 723 Operating lease liabilities (1,008 ) (911 ) Restructuring liabilities (37 ) 1,235 Deferred revenue 433 (633 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (14,836 ) 9,369 Investing activities: Purchases of investments (67,085 ) (12,333 ) Proceeds from maturities of investments 20,000 25,000 Purchases of property and equipment (3,050 ) (4,398 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (50,135 ) 8,269 Financing activities: Principal payments on finance lease obligations - (2 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan 4,611 8,524 Net cash provided by financing activities 4,611 8,522 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (60,360 ) 26,160 Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 123,903 23,636 End of period $ 63,543 $ 49,796

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, our key non-GAAP performance measures include adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss), as defined below. We use adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) as key measures to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operating plans. We believe these measures provide useful information for period-to-period comparisons of our business to allow investors and others to understand and evaluate our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from similarly termed non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding, if applicable for the periods presented, the effects of stock-based compensation; depreciation; investigation costs; restructuring costs; settlement and related costs; other income, net; interest expense; loss on debt extinguishment; and income tax benefit (expense).

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss), excluding, if applicable for the periods presented, the effects of stock-based compensation; depreciation; investigation costs; restructuring costs; settlement and related costs; amortization of debt discount related to the equity component of our convertible notes prior to the adoption of ASU 2020-06; and prepayment penalty on debt extinguishment.

On January 1, 2021, we adopted ASU 2020-06 using the modified retrospective transition method, accounting for the 2019 Notes on a whole-instrument basis. Upon adoption, the condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021, are presented under the new standard and we no longer recorded amortization of debt discount.

IMPINJ, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except percentages, unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 GAAP Gross margin 54.2 % 48.6 % Adjustments: Depreciation 1.7 % 1.1 % Stock-based compensation 1.1 % 0.6 % Non-GAAP Gross margin 57.0 % 50.3 % GAAP Net loss $ (10,461 ) $ (9,416 ) Adjustments: Depreciation 1,508 1,040 Stock-based compensation 11,314 7,449 Other income, net (164 ) (23 ) Interest expense 1,261 525 Income tax expense 49 42 Restructuring costs - 1,263 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,507 $ 880 GAAP Net loss $ (10,461 ) $ (9,416 ) Adjustments: Depreciation 1,508 1,040 Stock-based compensation 11,314 7,449 Restructuring costs - 1,263 Non-GAAP Net income $ 2,361 $ 336 Non-GAAP Net income per share: Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.01 GAAP and non-GAAP Weighted-average shares - basic 24,980 23,671 GAAP Weighted-average shares - diluted 24,980 23,671 Dilutive shares from stock plans 2,001 1,983 Non-GAAP Weighted-average shares - diluted 26,981 25,654

IMPINJ, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP FINANCIAL OUTLOOK TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited - calculated at the midpoint of the outlook range)