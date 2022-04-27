Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Impinj, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PI   US4532041096

IMPINJ, INC.

(PI)
  Report
04/27 04:00:00 pm EDT
50.62 USD   +0.22%
Impinj : Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

04/27/2022 | 05:49pm EDT

04/27/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
Impinj Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SEATTLE, WA, April 27, 2022- Impinj, Inc.(NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today released its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"Our first-quarter results were strong, with demand for our endpoint ICs, reader ICs, readers and gateways all showing extraordinary strength," said Chris Diorio, Impinj co-founder and CEO. "We delivered record revenue and solid profitability while investing in our team, company and platform."

First Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

Revenue of $53.1 million

GAAP gross margin of 54.2%; non-GAAP gross margin of 57.0%

GAAP net loss of $10.5 million, or loss of $(0.42) per diluted share using 25.0 million shares

Adjusted EBITDA of 3.5 million

Non-GAAP net income of 2.4 million, or income of $0.09 per diluted share using 27.0 million shares

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the tables below. Additionally, descriptions of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" sections below.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Outlook

Impinj provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations; actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the comments below regarding forward-looking statements. The following table presents Impinj's financial outlook for the second quarter 2022 (in millions, except per share data):

Three Months Ending

June 30, 2022

Revenue

$54.0 to $56.0

GAAP Net loss

($13.5) to ($12.0)

Adjusted EBITDA income (loss)

$0.1 to $1.6

GAAP Weighted-average shares - basic and diluted

25.30 to 25.50

GAAP Net loss per share - basic and diluted

($0.54 ) to ($0.47 )

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

($1.1 ) to $0.4

Non-GAAP Weighted-average shares - basic

25.30 to 25.50

Non-GAAP Weighted-average shares - diluted

25.30 to 27.20

Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted

($0.05) to $0.01

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP is provided in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below.

Conference Call Information

Impinj will host a conference call today, April 27, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss its first quarter 2022 results, as well as its outlook for its second quarter 2022. Interested parties may access the call by dialing +1-412-317-5196. A live webcast and replay will also be available on the company's website at investor.impinj.com. Following the call, a telephonic replay will be available for five business days and may be accessed by dialing +1-412-317-0088 and entering passcode 4398646.

Management's prepared written remarks, along with quarterly financial data, will be made available on our website at investor.impinj.com along with this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the market for RAIN RFID, our strategy, our prospects, the impact of Covid-19, the impact of silicon wafer availability and supply, and financial considerations for second quarter of 2022 and future periods.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

About Impinj

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things - such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments - to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com

Impinj is a registered trademark of Impinj, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their owners.

###

For more information, contact:

Investor Relations

Andy Cobb, CFA

Vice President, Strategic Finance

+1-206-315-4470

ir@impinj.com

Media Relations
Jill West
Vice President, Strategic Communications
+1 206-834-1110
jwest@impinj.com

IMPINJ, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value, unaudited)

March 31, 2022 (1)

December 31, 2021 (1)

Assets:

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

63,543

$

123,903

Short-term investments

101,724

69,443

Accounts receivable, net

38,533

35,449

Inventory

31,561

21,958

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

7,195

5,049

Total current assets

242,556

255,802

Long-term investments

28,144

14,225

Property and equipment, net

29,133

27,500

Operating lease right-of-use assets

10,863

11,667

Other non-current assets

2,365

2,462

Goodwill

3,881

3,881

Total assets

$

316,942

$

315,537

Liabilities and stockholders' equity:

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

9,103

$

11,732

Accrued compensation and employee related benefits

4,590

6,365

Accrued and other current liabilities

3,878

2,481

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

3,967

4,143

Restructuring liabilities

554

591

Current portion of long-term debt

9,643

9,633

Current portion of deferred revenue

907

558

Total current liabilities

32,642

35,503

Long-term debt, net of current portion

279,054

278,661

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

11,102

11,934

Other long-term liabilities

113

279

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

320

236

Total liabilities

323,231

326,613

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock, $0.001 par value

25

25

Additional paid-in capital

367,347

351,422

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(716

)

(39

)

Accumulated deficit

(372,945

)

(362,484

)

Total stockholders' equity

(6,289

)

(11,076

)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

316,942

$

315,537

(1) We adopted ASU 2020-06 on January 1, 2021 using modified retrospective transition method and accounted for our convertible notes due 2026, or the 2019 Notes, on a whole-instrument basis. Upon adoption, we no longer had unamortized debt discount related to the equity component of the 2019 Notes. The condensed consolidated financial statements under both periods are presented under ASU 2020-06.

IMPINJ, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021

Revenue

$

53,144

$

45,248

Cost of revenue

24,365

23,267

Gross profit

28,779

21,981

Operating expenses:

Research and development

17,989

13,791

Sales and marketing

9,299

7,645

General and administrative

10,806

8,154

Restructuring costs

-

1,263

Total operating expenses

38,094

30,853

Loss from operations

(9,315

)

(8,872

)

Other income, net

164

23

Interest expense

(1,261

)

(525

)

Loss before income taxes

(10,412

)

(9,374

)

Income tax expense

(49

)

(42

)

Net loss

$

(10,461

)

$

(9,416

)

Net loss per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.42

)

$

(0.40

)

Weighted-average shares - basic and diluted

24,980

23,671

IMPINJ, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021

Operating activities:

Net loss

$

(10,461

)

$

(9,416

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation

1,508

1,040

Stock-based compensation

11,314

7,449

Accretion of discount or amortization of premium on investments

301

218

Amortization of debt issuance costs

403

94

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(3,084

)

1,498

Inventory

(9,603

)

8,262

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(2,142

)

880

Accounts payable

(2,768

)

(2,137

)

Accrued compensation and employee related benefits

(1,775

)

345

Accrued and other liabilities

1,279

722

Operating lease right-of-use assets

804

723

Operating lease liabilities

(1,008

)

(911

)

Restructuring liabilities

(37

)

1,235

Deferred revenue

433

(633

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(14,836

)

9,369

Investing activities:

Purchases of investments

(67,085

)

(12,333

)

Proceeds from maturities of investments

20,000

25,000

Purchases of property and equipment

(3,050

)

(4,398

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(50,135

)

8,269

Financing activities:

Principal payments on finance lease obligations

-

(2

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan

4,611

8,524

Net cash provided by financing activities

4,611

8,522

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(60,360

)

26,160

Cash and cash equivalents

Beginning of period

123,903

23,636

End of period

$

63,543

$

49,796

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, our key non-GAAP performance measures include adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss), as defined below. We use adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) as key measures to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operating plans. We believe these measures provide useful information for period-to-period comparisons of our business to allow investors and others to understand and evaluate our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from similarly termed non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding, if applicable for the periods presented, the effects of stock-based compensation; depreciation; investigation costs; restructuring costs; settlement and related costs; other income, net; interest expense; loss on debt extinguishment; and income tax benefit (expense).

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss), excluding, if applicable for the periods presented, the effects of stock-based compensation; depreciation; investigation costs; restructuring costs; settlement and related costs; amortization of debt discount related to the equity component of our convertible notes prior to the adoption of ASU 2020-06; and prepayment penalty on debt extinguishment.

On January 1, 2021, we adopted ASU 2020-06 using the modified retrospective transition method, accounting for the 2019 Notes on a whole-instrument basis. Upon adoption, the condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021, are presented under the new standard and we no longer recorded amortization of debt discount.

IMPINJ, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except percentages, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021

GAAP Gross margin

54.2

%

48.6

%

Adjustments:

Depreciation

1.7

%

1.1

%

Stock-based compensation

1.1

%

0.6

%

Non-GAAP Gross margin

57.0

%

50.3

%

GAAP Net loss

$

(10,461

)

$

(9,416

)

Adjustments:

Depreciation

1,508

1,040

Stock-based compensation

11,314

7,449

Other income, net

(164

)

(23

)

Interest expense

1,261

525

Income tax expense

49

42

Restructuring costs

-

1,263

Adjusted EBITDA

$

3,507

$

880

GAAP Net loss

$

(10,461

)

$

(9,416

)

Adjustments:

Depreciation

1,508

1,040

Stock-based compensation

11,314

7,449

Restructuring costs

-

1,263

Non-GAAP Net income

$

2,361

$

336

Non-GAAP Net income per share:

Basic

$

0.09

$

0.01

Diluted

$

0.09

$

0.01

GAAP and non-GAAP Weighted-average shares - basic

24,980

23,671

GAAP Weighted-average shares - diluted

24,980

23,671

Dilutive shares from stock plans

2,001

1,983

Non-GAAP Weighted-average shares - diluted

26,981

25,654

IMPINJ, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP FINANCIAL OUTLOOK TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited - calculated at the midpoint of the outlook range)

Three Months Ending

June 30,

2022

GAAP Net loss

$

(12,790

)

Adjustments:

Forecasted Depreciation

1,620

Forecasted Stock-based compensation

10,750

Forecasted Interest expense

1,260

Forecasted Other income, net

(30

)

Forecasted Income tax expense

30

Adjusted EBITDA

$

840

GAAP Net loss

$

(12,790

)

Adjustments:

Forecasted Depreciation

1,620

Forecasted Stock-based compensation

10,750

Non-GAAP Net loss

$

(420

)

GAAP Net loss per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.50

)

Non-GAAP Net loss per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.02

)

GAAP and Non-GAAP weighted-average shares - basic and diluted

25,400

Disclaimer

Impinj Inc. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 21:47:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
