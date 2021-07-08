Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Impinj, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PI   US4532041096

IMPINJ, INC.

(PI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Impinj : to Announce Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

07/08/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced that it will release financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Impinj will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors to discuss its second-quarter 2021 results and third-quarter 2021 outlook at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT. The call will be open to the public. Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing +1-412-317-5196 or accessing the webcast from the company’s website at investor.impinj.com.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available one hour after the call and will run for five business days. It can be accessed by dialing +1-412-317-0088 and entering passcode 10158131. An archived version of the webcast will be available for one year on the company’s website at investor.impinj.com.

Management’s prepared written remarks, along with quarterly financial data for the last eight quarters, will be made available on our website at investor.impinj.com commensurate with this release.

Impinj Disclosure Channels to Disseminate Information

Impinj investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products and services, and other issues through a variety of means, including our website, press releases, SEC filings, blogs and social media, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. We intend to use the Impinj website, the Impinj Facebook page, the Impinj LinkedIn page, the Impinj blog, and the @Impinj Twitter account as a means of disclosing information about the company and its services and for complying with the disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, we encourage investors and others to monitor these social media channels and our website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

About Impinj:

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com


© Business Wire 2021
All news about IMPINJ, INC.
04:18pIMPINJ  : to Announce Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
06/15IMPINJ  : Unlocks New IoT Device Opportunities With Launch of Advanced RAIN RFID..
BU
06/11IMPINJ INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/18IMPINJ  : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
04/29IMPINJ  : Needham Adjusts Price Target on Impinj to $66 From $77, Maintains Buy ..
MT
04/28IMPINJ : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/28IMPINJ  : Earnings Flash (PI) IMPINJ Reports Q1 EPS $0.01, vs. Street Est of $-0..
MT
04/28IMPINJ  : Earnings Flash (PI) IMPINJ Reports Q1 Revenue $45.2M, vs. Street Est o..
MT
04/28IMPINJ  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
04/28IMPINJ  : Q1 (opens in new window)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 174 M - -
Net income 2021 -41,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3,90 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -27,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 146 M 1 146 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,59x
EV / Sales 2022 5,51x
Nbr of Employees 310
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart IMPINJ, INC.
Duration : Period :
Impinj, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPINJ, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 47,59 $
Average target price 72,00 $
Spread / Average Target 51,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Diorio Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cary L. Baker Chief Financial Officer
Peter H. van Oppen Chairman
Hussein Mecklai Executive Vice President-Engineering
Brian Wilson Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPINJ, INC.13.66%1 265
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED10.94%549 120
NVIDIA CORPORATION56.05%474 253
INTEL CORPORATION12.32%225 765
BROADCOM INC.7.24%189 622
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS15.63%173 779