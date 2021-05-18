Impinj : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced that Cary Baker, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the following virtual investor conferences:

Event: 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference Time: Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. ET Event: Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference Time: Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 4:20 p.m. ET

A live audio webcast of these presentations will be available on the company's website at investor.impinj.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things.

