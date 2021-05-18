Log in
    PI   US4532041096

IMPINJ, INC.

(PI)
  Report
Impinj : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/18/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced that Cary Baker, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the following virtual investor conferences:

Event:

16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

 

 

Time:

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. ET

 

 

 

 

Event:

Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

 

 

Time:

Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 4:20 p.m. ET

A live audio webcast of these presentations will be available on the company's website at investor.impinj.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Impinj

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com

Impinj is a registered trademark of Impinj, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their owners.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 174 M - -
Net income 2021 -41,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3,90 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -26,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 102 M 1 102 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,34x
EV / Sales 2022 5,30x
Nbr of Employees 310
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart IMPINJ, INC.
Duration : Period :
Impinj, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPINJ, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 72,00 $
Last Close Price 45,79 $
Spread / Highest target 79,1%
Spread / Average Target 57,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher Diorio Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cary L. Baker Chief Financial Officer
Peter H. van Oppen Chairman
Hussein Mecklai Executive Vice President-Engineering
Brian Wilson Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPINJ, INC.9.36%1 102
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED7.92%506 305
NVIDIA CORPORATION8.51%352 655
INTEL CORPORATION11.10%223 423
BROADCOM INC.0.48%179 629
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS11.66%167 001