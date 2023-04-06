Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Impinj, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PI   US4532041096

IMPINJ, INC.

(PI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-06 pm EDT
128.84 USD   +0.16%
04:17pImpinj to Announce First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
03/27Insider Sell: Impinj
MT
03/27Insider Sell: Impinj
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Impinj to Announce First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

04/06/2023 | 04:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced that it will release financial results for its first-quarter ended March 31, 2023, after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Impinj will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its first-quarter 2023 results and second-quarter 2023 outlook at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT. Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing +1-412-317-5196. A live webcast and replay will be available on the company’s website at investor.impinj.com. Following the call, a telephonic replay will be available for five business days and may be accessed by dialing +1-412-317-0088 and entering passcode 1025662.

Management’s prepared written remarks, quarterly financial data and the financial-results press release will be made available on the company’s website at investor.impinj.com on April 26, 2023.

Impinj Disclosure Channels to Disseminate Information

Impinj investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products, services and other topics through a variety of means, including our website, press releases, SEC filings, blogs and social media, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. We use the Impinj website, Facebook page, LinkedIn page and blog as a means of disclosing information about the company and its services and for complying with the disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post through these channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, we encourage investors and others to monitor these social media channels and our website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

About Impinj

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com


© Business Wire 2023
All news about IMPINJ, INC.
04:17pImpinj to Announce First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
03/27Insider Sell: Impinj
MT
03/27Insider Sell: Impinj
MT
03/27Impinj, Inc. Appoints Miron Washington to its Board of Directors, Effective April 2, 20..
CI
03/27Impinj Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
03/27Miron Washington Joins Impinj Board of Directors
BU
02/28Impinj Inc : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial St..
AQ
02/28Insider Sell: Impinj
MT
02/23Insider Sell: Impinj
MT
02/15Insider Sell: Impinj
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IMPINJ, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 358 M - -
Net income 2023 1,83 M - -
Net Debt 2023 191 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1 715x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 365 M 3 365 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,93x
EV / Sales 2024 8,13x
Nbr of Employees 389
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart IMPINJ, INC.
Duration : Period :
Impinj, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPINJ, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 128,63 $
Average target price 142,29 $
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Diorio Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cary L. Baker Chief Financial Officer
Steve Sanghi Chairman
Hussein Mecklai Chief Operating Officer
Yukio Morikubo Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPINJ, INC.17.81%3 365
NVIDIA CORPORATION83.94%662 885
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED18.17%452 661
BROADCOM INC.12.50%262 249
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.25%160 580
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.48.02%149 150
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer