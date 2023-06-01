Advanced search
    PI   US4532041096

IMPINJ, INC.

(PI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-01 pm EDT
103.82 USD   +1.45%
Impinj to Participate in Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
BU
05/22Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Impinj, Inc. for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors
PR
05/16Judge Albright Denied Plaintiff's Motion To Stay Pending Ex Parte Reexamination Of Defendants' Asserted Patents
AQ
Impinj to Participate in Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

06/01/2023 | 04:23pm EDT
Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced that Cary Baker, Impinj CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 9:40 a.m. ET / 6:40 a.m. PT.

A live audio webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Impinj website at investor.impinj.com.

About Impinj

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 351 M - -
Net income 2023 -12,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 198 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -242x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 729 M 2 729 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,35x
EV / Sales 2024 6,99x
Nbr of Employees 389
Free-Float 93,2%
Technical analysis trends IMPINJ, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 102,34 $
Average target price 131,00 $
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Diorio Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cary L. Baker Chief Financial Officer
Steve Sanghi Chairman
Hussein Mecklai Chief Operating Officer
Yukio Morikubo Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPINJ, INC.-6.26%2 729
NVIDIA CORPORATION158.89%935 684
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED22.85%470 389
BROADCOM INC.44.50%336 858
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.82.51%190 361
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.24%157 823
